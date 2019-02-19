Fylde RFC stages wonderful Woodlands celebration for Sir Bill Beaumont

Fylde RFC marked the knighthood of its most famous son, Sir Bill Beaumont, with a special celebration event at the club last Friday.

Woodlands officials, members and supporters attended to pay affectionate tribute to Sir Bill, 66, who was knighted in the New Year honours for his contribution to a sport he has served as England and Lions captain, Rugby Football Union chairman and now chairman of World Rugby.

Sir Bill, who never played for another club, and his wife Hilary enjoyed the company of team-mates, friends and supporters during an informal evening of chat and reminiscences.

Fylde chairman Dave Young, who packed down so often in the second row with Sir Bill in the late 1970s and early 1980s, spoke for the whole club when he presented him with a glass wine cooler inscribed “Presented to Sir Bill Beaumont for services to rugby from Members of Fylde Rugby Football Club”.

This year also marks 50 years of Sir Bill’s involvement with the club he joined as a 17-year- old in 1969.

His father and grandfather also represented the club, while his three sons all played in the famous claret and gold.

As the club is on the threshold of its centenary season in 2019-20, the names of Fylde RFC and Sir Bill Beaumont will be forever interlinked.