Fylde RFC keen to avoid complacency ahead of Macclesfield trip

Fylde RFC head coach Warren Spragg will not be taking anything for granted as his in-form players meet Macclesfield tomorrow.

They travel to Priory Park sitting third in the table and on the back of six wins and a draw in their last seven outings.

In contrast, Macc are 15th in National Two North with only four wins from 16 matches this season.

However, two of those have come within the last month with home victories against Hinckley and Stourbridge.

“We know what we are up against,” said Spragg, whose players are looking to claim four straight away wins for the first time since 2010/11.

“Macclesfield are a dangerous team at home and they have had a couple of very good results in December.

“We have been in their position and we know what it’s like, so we know it’s going to be a really difficult game for us.

“On paper, we are in the top three and they are in the bottom three but we would be really naive to think that it’s going to be an easy game for us.

“We know they have some good players who have come in during the last month and they will be looking to put one over us.”

David Fairbrother remains the only absentee for Fylde.

It means Spragg will have to disappoint a few players as they seek to back up the win against Preston Grasshoppers last time out.

He said: “We’ve got all the dual registration lads but I’m not sure whether we’ll use them because it’s difficult not to reward the lads who played well against Preston.

“It’s a good problem to have and a challenge for me to pick the team I think will do the job.

“I’ve picked three or four different teams this week; every time I pick a squad, I’ve got four or five out and I’m wondering how they are going to get into the team.

“The upside of that is it shows we have some real strength in depth.”