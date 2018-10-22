Winnington Park 50 Fleetwood RUFC 29: Match report

Fleetwood RUFC scored five tries as they went down 50-29 at Winnington Park.

Fleetwood had travelled in good heart after a home win against Sefton last Saturday.

Park took an early lead with a converted try, but Fleet came back through an interception try by Karl Bowling before a great hand-off by Jordan Brocklehurst put them in the lead.

Gavin Rowell kicked the conversion for a 12-7 lead before Park responded with two penalties and a try seeing them 18-12 up at the break.

The second half was a continuation of the first with tries at regular intervals.

Park scored from a five-metre scum, before Rowell responded to leave Fleet 25-17 adrift.

From the kick-off Fleet conceded a penalty with a quick tap and go seeing Park score another try.

Fleet responded again as, running the ball from deep, good handling put Brad Stapleton away to score.

Two penalties saw Park make it 43-22 before both sides scored again as Bowling got his second try for Fleet and Park rounded off the game off with a converted try.

It meant Fleet earned a try bonus point and hope to continue their good home form next week against Glossop.