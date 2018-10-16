MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood RUFC 25 Sefton 21

After Fleetwood were outplayed by a good Bolton side in their last game, the aim against Sefton was to turn that around and show everyone what they can really do.

They put in a great effort to turn this game around after spending the first half almost totally in their own 22 and turning round at half-time 11 points down.

They used the conditions well in the second half and turned the game around thanks to some skill and determination.

Sefton kept the ball in the Fleetwood half for the first quarter of an hour but they were not able to break through a strong defence.

They thought they had finally done so, only for a try-saving tackle from man-of-the-match Mike Kelly to save the day from Fleetwood’s perspective.

They celebrated by finally managing to get over the halfway line, making good ground and earning a penalty for a deliberate knock-on.

Gavin Rowell successfully took the kick to establish a 3-0 lead, only for Fleetwood’s defence to finally be breached moments later.

An inside pass opened up a big hole in the line for the first try, converted for a 7-3 lead.

That advantage was extended before half-time when Sefton won a lineout on the five-metre line.

A catch and drive followed before the ball was touched down with the conversion making it 14-3 at half-time.

Both sides were reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes with Jordan Brocklehurst seeing yellow for Fleetwood.

Nevertheless, they closed the gap when Sefton conceded a penalty close to their line and a tap and go ended with George Orry diving on the ball as it came out of a ruck to make the score 14-8.

Fleetwood then took the lead when they spotted a hole in the defence and Karl Bowling’s great run saw him find Joe Kirton (pictured), who continued to score in the corner with Rowell’s conversion giving them the lead at 15-14.

Kirton almost managed to score a second try but was denied by a forward pass.

However, Fleetwood extended their lead when Sefton conceded another penalty and Rowell slotted it between the posts to make it 18-14.

They forged further ahead when Bowling’s kick downfield allowed Kelly to make an excellent tackle and give Fleetwood possession.

Bowling finished the move he set up with Rowell adding the extras to put Fleetwood 25-14 ahead.

Sefton set up a tense finish with a converted try before great last-ditch defence kept them out and gave Fleetwood the win.