Match report: Bolton 52 Fleetwood RUFC 12

Fleetwood RUFC were well beaten as they lost 52-12 at Bolton.

They were outplayed in every facet of the game, while unforced errors compounded their problems.

Fleetwood kicked off into a strong diagonal wind and were soon under pressure.

From a lineout on the Fleetwood 22, Bolton kept the ball for 10 phases before scoring in the right-hand corner with three minutes gone.

Bolton were kicking well, using the wind to pen Fleetwood back in their own half.

After 18 minutes the pressure told and Fleetwood conceded a penalty on their 22 which Bolton kicked, followed by another five minutes later to lead 11-0.

Fleetwood’s scrum came under mounting pressure, and from a five-metre scrum, Bolton drove over for a converted try to make it 18-0.

Bolton restarted the second half and a great take by Gavin Rowell gave him the momentum to break their line.

He was tackled just short of the line, Fleetwood lost possession and Bolton cut through for a converted try.

It got worse as replacement prop Kevin Kristian was sent off three minutes after the break for a high tackle.

However, Brad Stapleton’s good break saw Mike Kelly in for a try, converted by Rowell, before both sides swapped further scores with Stapleton crossing as Fleetwood trailed 30-12.

A period of stalemate followed before the floodgates opened in the last 15 minutes with Bolton kicking a penalty and scoring three late tries.