Liverpool Collegiate 55 Fleetwood RUFC 24: Three defeats in a row for troubled Fleet

After back-to-back defeats, Fleetwood hoped to get back to winning ways against the bottom club in Lancashire Cheshire division one.

Liverpool were rewarded for winning their own scrums as they scored the first try, which was converted.

Fleet began to control the ball better and scrum-half Paul Bamber launched the passing move which ended with a try from Mike Kelly, Gavin Rowell’s goal levelling the scores.

Fleetwood soon gained another good attacking position and earned a penalty on the 10-metre line which Rowell converted to make it 10-7.

And they opened up a 10-point lead when Jamie Moran scored after a driving run from a lineout, Rowell again converting.

Liverpool attacked out wide but Fleetwood’s defence held firm until one missed tackle resulted in a try between the posts. The conversion cut the gap to 17-14.

The hosts attacked again and shipped the ball wide for their third try, then converted another when an inside pass created a hole in the Fleet defence.

That left Pool 26-17 ahead and they increased their half-time lead to 33-17 with a fifth try following a chip down the middle and a Fleet mistake.

Another converted try from a turnover brought up the 40 early in the second half, then a pass wide from yet another turnover resulted in a further seven-pointer.

At 47-17, Liverpool won a penalty in front of the posts and kicked the goal to bring up the half-century.

Fleetwood had Moran sinbinned and Liverpool burst through to score their eighth and final try.

The conversion was missed but Fleet trailed 55-17. They at least had the last say, with Kevin Brown’s try converted by Rowell.

Rob Brookfield’s work rate saw him named man of the match for Fleetwood, who find themselves in the bottom three after conceding 144 points in three games.

The win lifted Liverpool off the bottom, climbing above Hoylake, who are Fleetwood’s next opponents on Saturday week.