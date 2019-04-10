Rolling up at Norbreck for a great sporting year

A most promising year for Norbreck Bowling and Tennis Club has started as they mean to go on.

The Gazette’s first featured match of the 2019 bowling season was the Norbreck Men’s 8-2 home success against Fleetwood Memorial in the Fylde Veterans Men’s League.

It was a splendid start for Norbreck after a winter of regeneration at the Clovelly Avenue club. Norbreck won both halves of their division one north opener by three games to one for an overall aggregate win of 156-123.

Winners for the home side were Ian Court, Ollie Fielding and Mike Shorrock in the first half and Peter Walker, Derek Torkington and captain David Rogerson in the second. Fleetwood had to settle for wins by Dave Spencer and Derek Greaves, though Ray Bill and Doug Bee were narrowly edged out to 20 and 19.

The start of the bowls campaign at Norbreck was followed by the launch of the tennis season on Sunday, with a fun tournament for members and visitors.

Club president Sylvia Johnson (left) said: “We have had an influx of new members and are in a new dynamic phase. We have lots of men’s and ladies’ bowling teams and we are in a good place, with tennis, snooker, darts and table tennis as well.

“The groundsman keeps the outside of the club beautiful and a lot of hard work has been done on the inside too. We also have a very good social calendar for 2019.”