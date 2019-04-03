Poulton's junior motor racing champion Adam Smalley competes with Elite in national Ginetta series

Poulton teenager Adam Smalley remains on the fast-track to the top in motorsport as his high-speed career moves up another gear.

Poulton teenager Adam Smalley remains on the fast-track to the top in motorsport as his high-speed career moves up another gear.

After winning the Ginetta Junior Championship last year, 18-year-old Adam is one of two drivers selected by the Elite Motorsport team to represent them in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge.

The Ginetta GT5 Challenge is a prestigious one-make race series, in which all competitors drive the same model of Ginetta car.

The series, which begins at Oulton Park in Cheshire over the Easter weekend, takes in the iconic Silverstone, Donington Park and Snetterton circuits, as well as Zandvoort in the Netherlands.

It means Myerscough College student Adam remains part of the Elite Motorsport team with whom he claimed the Ginetta Junior crown, after winning seven races and enjoying a further 10 podium finishes in 2018.

Adam,

who developed his motorsport passion in karting from the age of eight, only started his car-racing career in 2017 with a Ginetta Junior Scholarship.

Having won that year’s Ginetta Junior Winter Series, Adam became the first scholar to go on to win the Ginetta Junior Championship.

Adam said: “I’m really looking forward to this season and the new challenges ahead.

“I’m delighted to have the chance to stay in the Ginetta family and to continue racing with my championship-winning team Elite Motorsport.

“We made the decision to enter Ginetta GT5 Challenge quite late, but I’m confident I can get enough testing under my belt to challenge for the championship.”

Adam, a motorsport engineering student at Myerscough, also expressed thanks to his sponsors: Dan Morley Snap On, Madame Tussauds Blackpool, North West Laptops and JD Fencing and Paving.”

Also representing Elite Motorsport in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge is Adam’s fellow debutant Wesley Pearce, from London.

Team principal Eddie Ives said: “As a team who have won races in the Ginetta Juniors, GT4 SuperCup and G40 Cup, it seemed only right to put a competitive package together for the GT5 Challenge, and Adam Smalley and Wesley Pearce are the ideal line-up.

“With the work we’ve done over the winter, I have no doubt that we will be at the front of both the Pro and the Am classes, fighting for the championships.

“Everyone at Elite Motorsport is looking forward to being part of another fantastic Ginetta grid.”