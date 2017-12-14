Players and leaders enjoy Blackpool basketball bonanza

Blackpool schoolchildren from Years 5 and 6 enjoyed a basketball festival organised and hosted by Blackpool Sixth.

Staged in partnership with the Further Education provider and Sport Blackpool, the event provide opportunities for young leaders and sports academy players to gain an understanding of sports event management and delivery.

Children from Boundary, Marton, Revoe, St Teresa’s and Thames worked with the college students on a skills carousel that saw them get to grips with passing, shooting, defending, intercepting and the all-important team encouragement to give them a full understanding of the game before a round robin tournament.

The first round saw Thames Team One face Boundary and Thames Two going up against Marton with St Teresa’s and Revoe waiting courtside weighing up the opposition.

Each school was assigned a team manager from the college students, which created a fun environment with a focus on competitive sport.

Every player was rewarded for their efforts with a School Games Basketball Award. MVP awards were also presented to Tyler from Boundary, Fatima from Marton, Aisha from Revoe, Patrick from St Teresa’s, Scarlet from Thames One and Charlie from Thames Two. Dave Rohman, Blackpool School Games Organiser, said: “This showed the importance of creating pathways for our young leaders to take their first steps into a career of sport as it gives them an insight to what goes into organising sports events.

“The children were fantastic and played with huge smiles on their faces as well as a look of determination, which was great to see. I would like to thank everyone at Blackpool Sixth for the continued support with our Basketball Programme.”