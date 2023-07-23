Clayton came through an epic encounter against Humphries to seal his spot in Sunday’s showpiece, recovering from 10-7 down to triumph 17-15 at the Winter Gardens.

Aspinall, meanwhile, ran out a convincing 17-9 winner against Cullen in Saturday’s opener, punishing a profligate display from the Yorkshireman to keep his title tilt alive.

Clayton, who had landed nine ton-plus checkouts during wins over Dimitri Van den Bergh and Ryan Searle, was indebted to another devastating display of doubling.

Jonny Clayton defeated Luke Humphries at Blackpool's Winter Gardens to reach the Betfred World Matchplay final Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Humphries kept Clayton at arm’s length in the opening exchanges with a run of three consecutive legs.

The 28-year-old squandered two darts for a 9-5 advantage, although he made amends by following up a 78 combination with a 14-darter to regain his three-leg cushion at 10-7.

Clayton responded to break throw in 12 darts, which he followed with a 13-dart hold to trail 10-9.

Nathan Aspinall booked his place in tonight's Betfred World Matchplay final with victory against Joe Cullen in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Humphries responded with an 80 checkout in leg 20 but Clayton continued to plug away and eventually got his reward, reeling off three straight legs to hit the front.

Sixth seed Humphries stopped the rot to restore parity at 13-13 and he was afforded a reprieve in the closing stages when Clayton uncharacteristically missed two darts at doubles to move 16-14 ahead.

Nevertheless, Clayton regained his poise to move to the brink of victory with a 14-dart hold, before sealing his progress with a nerveless 80 after Humphries had missed a single 18 to deny himself a possible 118 finish.

“This means a lot to me,” reflected the Welshman.

“To get over the line against one of the best players in the world is an amazing feeling. Luke Humphries is going to go on and pick up majors time after time!

“I had to dig deep but you’ve got to take your chances and that’s what I did, and I really hope I can pick this trophy up tomorrow.”

Aspinall reached a third televised final in the space of nine months with victory against Cullen, who was left to rue 28 missed darts at double.

He was the aggressor in the opening exchanges, defying a superb 148 checkout from Cullen in leg seven to establish a three-leg buffer at 7-4.

Aspinall stretched his lead during a decisive spell midway through the match, punishing a host of missed opportunities from Cullen to extend his cushion to 13-6.

Cullen threatened to rally in making it 13-8, though a revival was shortlived as Aspinall won back-to-back legs to cement his advantage.

The 32-year-old then made a sprint for the finish in the latter stages, successive legs of 11 and 14 darts sealing his spot in Sunday’s showpiece.

“We’ve got such a great opportunity to win one of the biggest tournaments in the sport and I think it told in our performance,” conceded Aspinall.

“Joe didn’t play well and I was nowhere near my best, but I think I was just a little bit more clinical and that’s why I got over the line.

