Win tickets for The Senior Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes

Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club will host The Senior Open Presented by Rolex for the first time in 25 years when the Championship is staged there from July 25-28 2019.

And you can be there in person to witness the 33rd edition of the Championship as we have a pair of season tickets (for all days) plus three pairs of one day tickets (for any day) up for grabs.

Our winners will witness a world-class field packed with Major champions and Ryder Cup heroes, including past Senior Open winners Tom Watson and Bernhard Langer.

Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke and fellow Major champions Michael Campbell, Paul Lawrie and Retief Goosen have all turned 50 and will be in line to make their Senior Open debuts.

How to Enter:

To have the chance to win a pair of tickets, simply answer our easy question below:

Q: In which year did Royal Lytham and St Annes last host The Senior Open?

Email your answer, with 'Royal Lytham' in the subject field, to competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk, adding your name, address and contact telephone number, to reach us no later than Monday July 15 2019. Standard JPi Media competition rules apply and entrants must by aged 18 or over.