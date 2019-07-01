Wigan Warriors rising star Harry Rushton an inspiration for Fleetwood RUFC juniors

A rising star of rugby league put some young rugby union players from Fleetwood RUFC through their paces at a special training session.

Harry Rushton, 17, plays loose forward for Wigan Warriors Under-19s and was delighted to lead a Fleetwood Under-9s’ session at the Melbourne Avenue club.

The teenager from Cleveleys is studying for A levels in business studies, economics and psychology at Blackpool Sixth.

Harry said of his coaching stint: “I really enjoyed the session. The children got a lot out of it and they seemed to really enjoy it. It was great for me to experience teaching young children. I have done coaching before but with older ones at Wigan.”

The session contributed to Harry’s work experience for his employability award at college.

Blackpool Sixth business studies tutor Danny Topping is also the under-9s coach at Fleetwood and he said: “When I heard that Harry was doing the business studies employability award, I thought a coaching session would be an excellent opportunity for both him and our kids – a win-win.

“Harry led the whole session and did a numbr of activities that involved passing, footwork, tackling and teamwork.

“The kids loved every minute and I am sure the experience will stay with them for years to come.

“One of the boys asked if Harry could come back next week and I suggested he returns next season to give a team-talk before we play our arch-rivals Fylde!”

Rushton is hoping to make his breakthrough into the Wigan first-team next season. One inspiration for Harry is Wigan senior prop Joe Bullock, who comes from Blackpool.

Danny added: “I reckon Harry has a ready-made fan club among our team, who will be following his professional career.

Fleetwood Under-9s will be registering players for the 2019/20 season on September 1. They train on Sunday mornings and more details are available at https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/fleetwood