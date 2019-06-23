Top try-scorer Tom Carleton and player-coach Alex Loney sign new Fylde RFC deals

Fylde RFC have retained the services of Tom Carleton, their top try-scorer and players’ player of the season for the past two seasons.

The 21-year-old full-back or winger has extended his stay for the 2019-20 National League Two North season as Fylde continue to re-sign the vast majority of last season’s senior squad.

The former Kirkham Grammar School pupil was concussed on his Fylde debut in March 2017 but has gone on to play in 63 consecutive National League games and has scored 37 tries, also representing Lancashire and England Counties Under-20.

Head coach Warren Spragg said: “For me Tom is the most exciting outside back in this league and it is great for the club that he wants to stay and play here with a group who are growing up together on and off the pitch.”

Carleton said: “The opportunity to play for Fylde for another season while going into my final year of university is one I am really looking forward to.

“This off-season has given me time to refresh, both physically and mentally, in preparation for what has the potential to be a great year for the club, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in that.”

Fylde have also re-signed the vastly experienced Alex Loney for next season, when he will continue to combine playing duties with those of forwards coach.

The 35-year-old hooker joined the club in 2011 after spells with Leicester Tigers, Nottingham, Avignon and Rotherham Titans, though injuries and work commitments limited his appearances for the Woodlands club.

Spragg added: Warren Spragg said: “Since changing jobs it has been great to see Lono come back into contention on the playing side as well, where his physicality and experience are invaluable.

“As we’ve seen with his Lancashire performance over the last two seasons, he can have considerable impact on the game and I’m excited to see how he continues to push Ben Gregory over the next 12 months.”

Loney added: “Being in a player/coach role is a challenge, but I always try my upmost to develop and support the players to perform at their best. I am also very aware that when I take the field, I have an important job to do for the team

“I am excited for the coming season, especially it being such a significant one being the club’s centenary year.”