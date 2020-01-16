Top Fylde coast athlete Max Eaves in new career venture

One of the Fylde coast's leading athletes of recent times has launched an online business to boost healthier lifestyles.

Commonwealth Games pole vault medallist Max Eaves, who represented Blackpool Wyre and Fylde AC and Great Britain with distinction during a successful indoor and outdoor career, has now launched courses.shathlete.com, offering a fun approach to getting healthy through structured exercise and healthier eating.

The course includes motivation, introduction to yoga, scheduled walks and home workouts, with access to an online community.