Thornton Cleveleys Cricket Club all-rounder Joshua Sackfield is Palace Shield junior player of the year

Joshua Sackfield of Thornton Cleveleys Cricket Club has won the junior player of the year award at the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield’s annual presentations.

Josh’s honour formed part of a highly successful evening for the Illawalla club at the awards ceremony at Ribby Hall, where Thorton Cleveleys CC also received trophies for winning the Palace Shield division one and Sunday Under-21 division two west titles.

Nineteen-year-old Josh, who received his award from Lancashire’s Danny Lamb, started playing cricket at the club on Skippool Road at the age of five and is now a first-team regular, having represented TCCC at all age levels.

Josh was the highest scorer in all Palace Shield competitions last season with 1,242, scoring four centuries, five half-centuries and averaging 46. He also took 23 wickets at an average of 11.83.

Thornton-based Josh played a key part in the first team’s promotion back to the premier division, also helping them to reach the finals of the Meyler Cup and T20 competitions.

He was also top scorer for the new Sunday U21s, who won promotion to division one as champions.

Josh has also received Lancashire honours at various age groups and was invited to train with the Red Rose Under-19s at Old Trafford in the build-up to last season.

Josh certainly started the season for Thornton Cleveleys as he meant to go on, with his maiden first-team century (122) on the opening day against Kirkham and Wesham, followed by an unbeaten 103 the following day for the Sunday U21s.

Other highlights of Josh’s outstanding season included his 82 not out from 48 balls in the division two T20 semi-final win, as well as his 141 against Norcross and 127 against South Shore.

He was also selected for the Shield’s U21s side for their annual fixture against the MCC.

A former pupil at St Aidan’s Church of England High School and Blackpool Sixth Form College, Josh is completing his level two coaching certificate and plans to further his cricketing career in Australia over the winter.

His proud father is Thornton Cleveleys CC secretary Roger Sackfield.

Joshua Sackfield receives his Palace Shield junior player of the year award from Lancashire’s Danny Lamb

Picture: ALF MYERS