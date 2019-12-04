This is when former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr is coming to Blackpool

American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr will be coming to Blackpool next year as part of a tour.

The 42-year-old, who held multiple world titles in five weight classes during his career, will appear at The Grand Hotel, North Promenade on Sunday, March 1 from 2.30pm to 7.30pm as part of his Legendary Icon Tour.

Mayweather, who retired with an undefeated record of 50 fights, will be doing a meet and greet and there will be photo opportunities with fans.

The boxer is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time by many sporting and boxing organisations.

Also on offer at the hotel, which was formerly the Hilton, is a three course meal, a question and answer session with Mayweather as well as a sports auction.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.goldstarpromotions.co.uk and prices range from £150 for an individual VIP ticket up to £2,500 for a VIP Platinum table of ten.