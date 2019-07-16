The Seniors Open Championship 2019: Tickets, who's playing, travelling to the event and where to park - here's everything you need to know the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club event

Have your say

Golfing legends spanning the last 40 years are set to entertain golf fans of all ages at this year's The Senior Open at the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club.

Fans will be able watch golfing legends, including, Tom Watson, Bernhard Langer, John Daly, Colin Montgomerie.

The Seniors Open Championship 2019

Here's everything you need to know about this year's event:

How long is the event on for?

The five day event begins on Wednesday July 24, 2019 and runs until Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Which golfing legends will be playing?

Golfing legends, including, past Senior Open winners Tom Watson and Bernhard Langer, Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke and fellow Major champions Michael Campbell, Paul Lawrie and Retief Goosen will be in search of the Holy Grail of The Senior Open trophy.

Among the stellar names participating are Americans John Daly, Fred Couples and Tom Lehman along with British hopes Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie. Defending the title is the hugely popular Spaniard, Miguel Angel Jiménez.

What will be happening each day?

Day 1 - Wednesday, July 24, 2019: The gates will open to the public for the official practice day at 7.30am.

Day 2 - Thursday, July 25, 2019: The Championships Round 1 will see 144 competitors tee off from 6.40am. Gates will open to the public at 6am

Day 3 - Friday, July 26: Round 2 will tee off at 7am with gates opening 6.30am.

Day 4 - Saturday, July 27: Round 3 with see the 70 leading players and those tied for 70th place tee off from 8am, with gates opening to the public at 7am.

Day 5 - Sunday, July 28: Championship Round 4 tees off from 8am, gates opening at 7am.

Is there a dress code?

There is no dress code in public areas. Organisers are advising spectators to wear clothing footwear suitable for the weather conditions. However, no jeans or trainers are allowed in hospitality.

How much are tickets?

Advance tickets starting at £13.50 or £15 on the Gate on Official Practice Day (July 24). Any One Day tickets cost £23 in advance and £30 on the Gate. Visit: www.senioropenchampionship.com to buy tickets.

The good news is under-16s can attend free of charge when accompanied by an adult, and also enjoy the fun of the Championship Village, located within chipping distance of the practice range and clubhouse. You can purchase tickets here

Will there be car parking available?

There will be a free Park & Ride service, however, organisers are still yet to release full details.

There will also be designated parking for Blue Badge Holders on site.

How to get to Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club:

Organisers are advising visitors and spectators to turn off their sat navs and follow the appropriate signage on the day.

Directions From Manchester Airport

Allow 1 hour 30 minutes driving time. From leaving Manchester Airport, follow signs for M65 towards

M60/M67/M61/Manchester/Stockport/Sheffield/Leeds/Bolton. Keep right at the fork to stay on M56, follow signs for A5103/City Centre/M60 N & W/M62 W/M61. Continue onto Princess Pkwy/A5103. After 15 miles Keep left at the fork to stay on M61, follow signs for Preston. Merge onto the M6 after 10 miles and continue on M6 for 6 miles.

At junction 32-Broughton Interchange, keep left and follow signs for M55 towards A6/Preston/Garstang/Blackpool. Continue onto A5230. At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and stay on Progress Way/A5230. Turn left onto Common Edge Rd/B5261. After 2 miles turn right onto St Anne’s Rd E/B5233.

Turn left onto Church Rd then turn right onto St Thomas’ Rd. finally, after 0.3 miles turn left onto Links Gate and the entrance is on the right. During the championship follow AA sign posted routes for the quickest and easiest journey to Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Can I take pictures?

Cameras will only be permitted on practice days (Tuesday and Wednesday), cameras will not be permitted on match days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)

Although mobile phones are permitted on all five days of the event, the use of the camera facility is as per the above.