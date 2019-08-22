St Annes Keidokwai judo duo share three British Championship titles

A St Annes judo club is celebrating three British championship wins.

Jake Pasquill and Neil Bennett from the Keidokwai Judo Club won three gold medals between them at the British Open Adaptive and Visually Impaired Championships in Cardiff last weekend.

Ten-year-old Jake displayed outstanding skills to win gold medals in both the visually impaired and adaptive judo categories.

The Norbreck Primary Academy pupil has won three British titles in all this year, having also earned double gold in his previous competition in Blackpool last month.

Neil won gold in the adaptive category for the fourth successive year.

He has won this British title each year since taking up the sport at the age of 42.

Neil is now looking forward to contesting the European championships later this year and competing for world titles in 2020.

Ross Goodwin, head coach at St Annes Keidokwai Judo Club on Clifton Street, is so proud of both champions and said: “Jake is a superstar with a beaming smile and a positive attitude towards the sport.

“He applied a solid game-plan and followed all instructions to display sensational judo, though he remains humble and supportive of his team.

“Neil has won the British title four years running, which is remarkable as he has only been practising judo for four years and started at 42.

“Both of them are superstars with a heart of gold.

“They are inspirations to their sport and to their community.”

St Annes Keidokwai Judo Club won the Fylde community sports club of the year award last year and Ross was highly commended in the coach of the year category.