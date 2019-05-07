Silver anniversary celebrations for Warton Juniors Badminton Club

Warton Juniors Badminton Club’s end-of-season tournament was extra-special this year as it celebrated the organisation’s 25th anniversary.

Trophies were purchased befitting this landmark year and the presentations took place at the club’s base at the BAE Lightning Club on Mill Lane.

The trophies for winners and runners-up were presented by Kev Whitsey and Susie Nicholas, representing the club’s sponsors BActive (Warton) and Beaverbrooks (Blackpool) respectively.

Certificates and medals to club members were presented by co-founders Dorothy Barrett and coach Mike Cooper.

The first-class singles winner was Anna Bretherton and the runner-up Toby Haresceugh The first-class doubles winners were Jessica Bagley and Grace Uppard, and the runners-up Mark Pye and Brooke Wragg.

The second-class events proved a triumph for Max Dutton, who won the singles and shared the doubles with Charlie Anderson.

Runners-up were Charlotte Tugman in the singles, and Alivia Chung and Aaron Snibson in the doubles.

Nathan Nicholas enjoyed similar success at third-class, winning both the singles and the doubles, with Sam Needham.

Luke Yates was runner-up in the singles and Andrew Hardaker and Nathan Anderson in the doubles.

Players of the year were Paige Uppard (first class), Alivia Chung (second class) and Luke Yates (third class). The most improved player of the year was Mark Pye.

Cupcakes featuring a 25th anniversary club logo were provided by Mike Cooper’s wife Hilary.

Mike thanked his devoted fellow coach Jason Lydon and added: “Thanks to all the parents who have supported the club over the past 25 years, and obviously to all the children who have attended, wanting to learn how to play the sport of badminton.”

For more information contact Mike on 07963 503328 or Jason on 07989 709916.