Shot at English title awaits undefeated Blackpool boxer Alex 'Magic' McCloy

A shot at the English title awaits undefeated Blackpool boxer Alex ‘Magic’ McCloy should he come through this weekend’s bout unscathed.

McCloy has been sparring with fellow Blackpool fighter Brian Rose, left

McCloy takes on Geiboord Omier in a six-rounder in a tick-over fight in Colne this Sunday looking to get back to winning ways after enduring a frustrating draw in his last encounter.

Should he claim a 12th victory of his professional career, the 24-year-old will then be matched up with Adrian Martin in September.

That bout, which is scheduled to take place at the ‘Mecca of Boxing’, the York Hall in Bethnal Green, will serve as a title eliminator for the English light-middleweight strap.

McCloy will be trained by Chris Daniels, of Poulton’s Hard Knocks Gym, for the first time this weekend.

Daniels, who also works with Brian Rose and Fleetwood’s Dan Catlin, says now is the time for McCloy to shine.

“I’ve known Alex for a long time and was at his last fight, when he got a draw against Nathan Hardy, a guy he should have knocked out,” he told The Gazette.

“There were three issues as far as I could see it. He struggled to make the weight, he didn’t have the right sort of training and he had only done one bout of sparring.

“So I stuck my nose in and offered to train him at our gym and it’s just developed from there. I’ve given him structure and I will now be in his corner for this fight.

“He’s going to put on a show this Sunday. I’ve put my name out there and said this lad deserves a title fight of sorts within three fights. Next thing you know we have a title eliminator lined up.

“We’ve got an opponent for that, Adrian Martin (10-1), who is beatable, Alex should win.”

McCloy, who juggles his boxing career with a full-time job in admin at the hospital, has had the ideal preparation for this fight.

He’s been sparring with former world title challenger Rose, who is currently training for his clash against Anthony Fowler on Saturday, July 6.

Given the calibre of opposition in the gym, Daniels is confident his man will reap the benefits.

“He’s been sparring with Brian and Mark Hefron and you don’t get any better sparring than them two,” he added.

“Alex more than held his own and he’s been asked back, so they know he’s decent.

“I was a bit frustrated that no one seemed to know who Alex McCloy was, yet he’s an undefeated professional boxer who’s had more than 10 fights. Why has he not fought for a Central Area title?

“Now he’s got this title eliminator, I’ve got some sponsors lined up and he’s starting to attract some attention - so my head is on the line. If he fails I might look a bit silly but he’s not going to.

“This is Alex’s future, it’s all set up for him. He’s got a chance now so he’s got to do what he’s capable of. It’s all on a plate for him.

“I just want Alex to look really good and make a statement before this fight in London, where we’re not going to make up the numbers. We’re going there to win.”

Fleetwood’s Dan Catlin, who features on the same bill, will be looking for this third win of his career when he takes on Robert Studzinski on Sunday.