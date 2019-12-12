Ronnie O'Sullivan gains revenge on James Cahill of Blackpool but won't shake hands

Ronnie O'Sullivan brushed aside Blackpool's James Cahill to comfortably progress to the third round of the Scottish Open after causing a stir over his reluctance to shake hands before the match.

The five-time world champion avenged his first-round defeat by 23-year-old Cahill at this year's Crucible showpiece, winning 4-0 in Glasgow last night

The Rocket was not keen on shaking hands with either his opponent or the referee and attempted to fist-bump both instead.

"I'll admit I'm a bit OCD with germs," O'Sullivan explained to Eurosport after the match.

"I don't open door handles, I always have tissues on door handles. I am a bit OCD like that.

"I have got a bit of a germ thing. It's easier to do that and I don't get any germs."

O'Sullivan t took just over 30 minutes to secure a dominant whitewash.

Misses from Cahill smoothed a path for O'Sullivan to take the first two frames, with the third following despite O'Sullivan missing a black off the spot.

The match was put to bed when O'Sullivan neatly claimed the fourth frame with a break of 86, averaging 12 seconds per shot throughout the performance.

"I felt like I was playing slower tonight, I came out and tried to play a little bit more conservative because I have been a bit too attacking, I think. I just tried to rein it in a bit, so it meant I had to take a bit more time on my shots."