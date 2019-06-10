Rip-roaring racer Ryan Garside of Fleetwood extends lead in motorcycling's Thundersport GB championship

Fleetwood motorbike racer Ryan Garside has extended his lead in his debut season in the Thundersport GB Blackbird Corporate Steelframe 600 Championship.

Ryan, 27, is a motorsport lecturer and programme leader for motorcycle maintenance and repair at Myerscough College, near Preston, and his students are a massive help to him in preparing for the races and on the race weekends themselves.

After performing superbly at the iconic Brands Hatch and Snetterton circuits, Ryan’s latest races took place at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire.

Conditions were mixed all weekend, with a lot of rain making tyre choices difficult.

Racing aboard his Myerscough College EasyPay Honda, Ryan achieved four second-placed finishes to extend his overall lead to 50 points.

He said: “It’s the most demanding and difficult circuit of the season, making it important to learn the course as quickly as possible. The students were kept more than busy with constant wheel-changes, sometimes within minutes of the race start.

“They took this in their stride and proved that the practice in the workshop has clearly payed off.

“Our target has always been to take the title and we are now one step closer before we head to Mallory Park for round four on June 21-23.”