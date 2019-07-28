Powerlifters from across the world show their strength in Blackpool

Fifty athletes descended on Blackpool last weekend for the LGBT International Powerlifting Championships.

They were joined by a further 100 coaches, friends, family and spectators, making it the largest LGBT powerlifting event of all time in terms of overall engagement.

Competitors travelled from countries including Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, Romania and the USA to take part.

LGBT IPC meet director and LGBT Powerlifting Union male co-president, Chris Morgan, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the overall growth in the LGBT IPC Championships and are now focused on improving on this again in 2020.

“To think that we started out with only 20 lifters in 2017 and 40 lifters in 2018, we have come a long way in a short space of time.

“We are immensely proud of the whole group and their achievements this last weekend.

“This year’s event saw national and world record standard performances, a civic visit from the lady mayor of Blackpool and even a marriage proposal during the medal ceremonies.

“The atmosphere in the arena was electric, with lifters of all abilities taking part from novices, through to national and world standard lifters all coming together and creating a magical experience together.”

The event will return to Blackpool’s Theatre Auditorium on July 17-19 next year.

For more information about LGBT IPC 2020, visit website www.lgbtpowerlifting.org or the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/203653086703441/ .

Anyone who would like to pre-register as a participant for LGBT IPC 2020 should email Chris Morgan at chunky@chunkymuscle.com

Future cities currently under consideration for LGBT IPC events include Blackpool, Manchester, Liverpool and Brighton.