Poulton motor race ace Adam Poulton crowned Ginetta champion at Brands Hatch

The 20-year-old was crowned Ginetta GT4 SuperCup champion at Brands Hatch in only his second season in the competition.

A member of the Elite Motorsport team, Adam has specialised in competitions for the iconic Ginetta cars and was junior champion three years ago.

Adam Poulton (second left) celebrates Ginetta championship glory with his Elite Motorsport team at Brands Hatch

Having moved up to the GT4 SuperCup via a season in the GT5 Challenge, champion Adam continues to take every step up in his stride.

He told The Gazette: “It’s been a hectic season but an amazing one. Donington (the penultimate event) was a real turning point. We had a really strong weekend (with two podium finishes) while our competitors struggled.

“We went into Brands Hatch confident and in a strong position but still approaching it with the attitude of trying to win every race.

“We did well in testing and qualifying, and had a good first race, then managed to wrap it in the second.

“It’s amazing to think that three weeks before the start of the season we weren’t even going to be racing because we didn’t have enough sponsors. Then to go on and win the championship... I can’t believe it.

“After winning the title in the second race we were debating whether to enter the third one, but we went out and finished on the podium with a one-two-three for the team.”

And Adam can’t thank his Norfolk-based team enough, adding: “Elite Motorsport have done a fantastic job over the four years I’m been with them and we’ve won two British titles.

“We had a very strong first season in the SuperCup and this season we hit the ground running, winning two of the three races at the first meeting in Snetterton.

“From then it was about keeping my head and doing my best at every event.”

Adam’s outstanding year has also seen him selected for membership of the British Racing Drivers Club as a ‘Rising Star’.

“It’s the most exclusive club in motorsport,” he says, “and it’s great to be a part of that.”

It’s one of the many exciting doors opening for Adam as he ponders his next move for 2022.

“I have a few options,” he added. “I’ve been selected for the Porsche Junior shootout at Silverstone, with a chance to compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup next year. I’m getting calls left, right and centre.

“But racing the Ginetta cars has been fantastic for me and there are options there too. I’ve come through every stage with them since winning a junior scholarship and being Ginetta Junior champion, and I’ve won every step of the way.”

Whatever 2022 brings, it is unlikely to involve more time at home on the Fylde coast.

“I do like my downtime in Poulton, ” says Adam, “but my lifestyle in racing means I’m in hotels 150 nights of the year, so it’s good to come back and celebrate at home.”