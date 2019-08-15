One hundred parkruns! Magical milestone for Thornton runner MIke Walsh at age of 87

Super vet Mike Walsh notched up his 100th parkrun at Blackpool’s Stanley Park last weekend at the grand age of 87.

The Thornton Cleveleys Running Club member was cheered on by fellow runners after completing his century in 40mins, 49secs, earning himself an impressive age-related ranking of 64.07 per cent.

Mike, who lives in Thornton with his wife Beryl, is a familiar face at Blackpool parkrun, where he is usually the only runner in the male 85-89 age category.

Since taking up running at the age of 64, Mike has competed in over 20 marathons and ran the London Marathon three years in a row.

The last of these he completed in 4hrs, 50mins at the age of 82. After being fitted with a pacemaker and developing a long-term foot injury Mike is now content to run shorter distances.

Mike enjoys the camaraderie of parkrun and being able to encourage other runners to achieve personal bests.

Blackpool parkrun run director Dave Barker said: “It’s always a pleasure to see Mike at parkrun. He is an inspiration to runners of all ages and abilities – a running legend.”