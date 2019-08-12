Norbreck club's big day does president proud

Fun and games were enjoyed by everyone who attended Norbreck Bowling and Tennis Club’s successful president’s day.

The annual event is designed to showcase the club, raise funds and provide a pleasant day out.

And although bad weather put paid to the outdoor activities, there was plenty going on inside at the Clovelly Avenue venue in Norbreck.

Guest of honour was Sylvia Johnson, who is now in her second year as club president and arrived in style in an AC Cobra provided by Power Dream Cars.

Sylvia presided over raffles for such desirable prizes as the president’s cake and gin hamper.

Sylvia told The Gazette: “The bowling side is excellent this year as is the tennis.

“We have a lot of new bowlers this season and around 30 playing on a Monday.”

