New opponent for Brian Rose of Blackpool in Manchester Arena boxing spectacular

Blackpool boxer Brian Rose is to fight at Manchester Arena in three weeks after all, with a new opponent confirmed within hours of his clash with Scott Fitzgerald being called off.

Former British champion and world title challenger Rose will instead clash with Liverpudlian superwelterweight Anthony Fowler on July 6.

Fowler, 28, had won all nine professional fights until he suffered a shock defeat to Fitzgerald in March, when the vacant WBA International title was on the line.

Fitzgerald confirmed today that a hand injury sustained sparring in Tenerife had forced him to withdraw from the much-anticipated Blackpool v Preston showdown with Rose.

The Fizgerald fight offered Rose a route back into big-time boxing at the age of 34. But the Fowler fight means the the popular Blackpool boxer will still be appearing on the Sky-televised bill headlined by the British and Commonwealth cruiserweight title bout between Lawrence Okolie and Jack Massey.

Rose said: "Everyone knows that I've got a loyal following, and although the original fight with Scott was a big Preston v Blackpool derby, I'll still be bringing big numbers to Manchester on July 6 as Fowler is probably a bigger draw than Scott. He's a more well-known fighter, even though Scott beat him and it's a better fight.

"On paper it's an easier fight, I don't see it like that but this has all worked out better for me because when I beat Fowler I'll have more options ahead of me and we'll be able to demand more. I'm really looking forward to fighting Fowler and to fighting on the big stage again.

"It's where I believe I belong, I've worked hard to get back on the big stage by fighting on those small hall shows, which were great but there wasn't much exposure.

"I've done it all in the background, I've worked really hard over the last year to get myself fit and into the position that I'm in now and I'll make it count next month."

Fowler said: "I want tests and I want to be involved in the big fights. As soon as we heard the news that Scott had to pull out we grabbed the opportunity with both hands. I'm not in this game to be taking easy fights.

"Brian has mixed it at the top level throughout his career and this is a fantastic chance for me to test myself against an experienced opponent."