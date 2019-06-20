New deal for David Fairbrother as Fylde RFC squad for next season reaches 18

Barnstorming back-rower David Fairbrother is to spend a sixth season at Fylde RFC after being named among the latest batch of senior players re-signed by the Woodlands club for the 2019-20 season.

Although injury has prevented the Fylde number eight from playing since October, Fylde will be delighted to have retained the influential pack leader.

Fylde have also resigned experienced centre Ralph Dowds, who made his senior debut in February 2015, while winger or centre Henry Hadfield stays for a third campaign.

Forwards Elliot Horner and Ben O’Ryan remain after impressing in their debut season. Another who did enough to be retained is South African winger Lex Botha, whose long-awaited debut was delayed by visa issues.

Head coach Warren Spragg said of the latest signings: “Fairy is an unbelievable ball-carrier and a presence on the field.

“Elliot’s positivity is infectious and he brings great energy to every session.

“I am sure Lex will play a big part next season and be challenging at the top of the scoring charts.

“Ralph played a lot of rugby towards the back end of last season and has started to show glimpses of his potential.

“Ben is a hard-working back rower who gets off the line really well defensively and makes a lot of important tackles.

“Henry brings a great level of physicality and I can always guarantee that he will give 100 per cent.”

These latest six signings take Fylde’s senior squad for next season up to 18.