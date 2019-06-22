Lancashire loan Poulton paceman Toby Lester to Warwickshire

Lancashire fast bowler Toby Lester has joined Warwickshire on a month’s loan, taking in four Specsavers County Championship fixtures.

Lester, from Poulton, signed a two-year contract extension at Old Trafford this year, having impressed with his 15-wicket haul in the 2018 Vitality Blast.

However, the 26-year-old is yet to make a first XI appearance for Lancashire this season, though he has played for Lytham in the Liverpool competition. He will be available for Warwickshire’s County Championship game against Surrey at The Kia Oval, starting on Sunday.

Lester said: “Obviously I’m hungry to be playing first XI cricket and currently opportunities are limited here at Lancashire, with the bowling group we’ve got playing in the County Championship. They are all in really good form, so it’s been difficult to force a way into the side.

“When the opportunity to play Championship cricket at Warwickshire came about, I felt it was a great chance to show what I can do. After this month-long loan, I will return to Emirates Old Trafford and I look forward to contributing to winning games for Lancashire.”

Lancashire’s director of cricket Paul Allott said: “It’s a good opportunity for Toby to get some games under his belt over the next few weeks. That will give him invaluable first XI bowling experience which is currently unavailable to him at Lancashire.

“If the situation changes with regards to injuries, we can recall Toby at any time. We will track his progress and look forward to having him back ahead of the Vitality Blast campaign.”

