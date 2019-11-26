Lancashire County Cricket Club fixtures 2020: Red Rose returns to Blackpool in Royal London Cup

Lancashire's first XI will be returning to Blackpool Cricket Club in 2020.

Stanley Park will host the Royal London Cup game against Worcestershire on Wednesday, July 29.

A Red Rose match at Blackpool in the 50-over competition had become an annual event in recent years but Stanley Park missed out this summer, when all home games in the one-day cup were staged at Emirates Old Trafford.

Three of next year's four home games in the Royal London Cup will take place at outgrounds, with Sedbergh School and Liverpool also staging one each.

Lancashire’s director of cricket Paul Allott said: “We are very much looking forward to our Royal London Cup fixtures at Blackpool, Liverpool and Sedbergh School next year.

"The club has worked closely with staff and officials at Stanley Park over the last year, particularly in relation to the drainage issues there in recent times, whilst Liverpool very successfully hosted last year’s First-Class fixture against Leicestershire.

"Sedbergh School’s hosting of the four-day fixture against Durham last year has encouraged the county to return for a 50-over game in 2020."

Lancashire open their County Championship campaign against Kent at Emirates Old Trafford on Easter Sunday (April 12) following promotion back to the first division

For the first time since 2002, Lancashire will play all seven home County Championship fixtures at Emirates Old Trafford.

All home T20 fixtures in the Vitality Blast will also be played at headquarters, except the opener against Northampton Steelbacks on May 29. Liverpool will stage that one due to a concert at Old Trafford.

Lancashire will start the season with six rounds of County Championship action before the Vitality Blast. The first 11 County Championship games are all scheduled to include some weekend play.

2020 County Championship fixtures

Sun 12 - 15 April: Lancashire v Kent – Emirates Old Trafford

Sun 19 -23 April: Gloucestershire v Lancashire – The Brightside Ground

Sat 25 - 28 April: Warwickshire v Lancashire - Edgbaston

Fri 1 -4 May: Lancashire v Essex – Emirates Old Trafford

Fri 15 - 18 May: Lancashire v Somerset – Emirates Old Trafford

Fri 22- 25 May: Hampshire v Lancashire – Ageas Bowl

Sun 14- 17 June: - Yorkshire v Lancashire – Scarborough

Sun 28 June- 1 July: Lancashire v Warwickshire – Emirates Old Trafford

Sun 5 - 8 July: Northamptonshire v Lancashire – County Ground, Northampton

Sun 23 - 26 August: Lancashire v Surrey – Emirates Old Trafford

Sat 29 August - 2 Sept: Essex v Lancashire - The Cloudfm County Ground

Tues 8- 11 September: Lancashire v Yorkshire – Emirates Old Trafford

Mon 14- 17: September : Lancashire vs Gloucestershire – Emirates Old Trafford

Tues 22 – 25 September: Kent v Lancashire – Canterbury

Royal London Cup fixtures

Sun 19 July: Lancashire v Middlesex – Sedbergh School

Fri 24 July: Durham v Lancashire – South Northumberland

Sun 26 July: Gloucestershire v Lancashire – The Brightside Ground

Wed 29 July: Lancashire v Worcestershire – Blackpool Cricket Club

Sun 2 August: Lancashire v Sussex – Emirates Old Trafford

Tues 4 August: Lancashire v Essex – Liverpool Cricket Club

Thurs 6 August: Kent v Lancashire – Canterbury

Sun 9 August: Hampshire v Lancashire – Newclose, Isle of Wight

Vitality Blast fixtures

Fri 29 May: Lancashire Lightning v Northants Steelbacks – Liverpool Cricket Club

Sun 31 May: Derbyshire Falcons v Lancashire Lightning – Pattonair County Ground

Thurs 4 June: Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning – Emerald Headingley

Fri 5 June: Birmingham Bears vs Lancashire Lightning – Edgbaston

Sun 7 June: Lancashire Lightning vs Durham – Emirates Old Trafford

Weds 10 June: Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes - Emirates Old Trafford

Fri 12 June: Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire Falcons – Emirates Old Trafford

Sun 21 June: Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws – Emirates Old Trafford

Weds 24 June: Northants Steelbacks vs Lancashire Lightning – County Ground

Fri 26 June: Durham vs Lancashire – Emirates Riverside

Thurs 2 July: Lancashire v Worcestershire Rapids – Emirates Old Trafford

Fri 3 July: Notts Outlaws v Lancashire Lightning – Trent Bridge

Fri 10 July: Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings – Emirates Old Trafford

Sun 12 July: Worcestershire Rapids vs Lancashire Lightning, Blackfinch New Road