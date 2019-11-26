Lancashire County Cricket Club fixtures 2020: Red Rose returns to Blackpool in Royal London Cup

Lancashire's first XI will be returning to Blackpool Cricket Club in 2020.
Stanley Park will host the Royal London Cup game against Worcestershire on Wednesday, July 29.
A Red Rose match at Blackpool in the 50-over competition had become an annual event in recent years but Stanley Park missed out this summer, when all home games in the one-day cup were staged at Emirates Old Trafford.
Three of next year's four home games in the Royal London Cup will take place at outgrounds, with Sedbergh School and Liverpool also staging one each.
Lancashire’s director of cricket Paul Allott said: “We are very much looking forward to our Royal London Cup fixtures at Blackpool, Liverpool and Sedbergh School next year.
"The club has worked closely with staff and officials at Stanley Park over the last year, particularly in relation to the drainage issues there in recent times, whilst Liverpool very successfully hosted last year’s First-Class fixture against Leicestershire.
"Sedbergh School’s hosting of the four-day fixture against Durham last year has encouraged the county to return for a 50-over game in 2020."
Lancashire open their County Championship campaign against Kent at Emirates Old Trafford on Easter Sunday (April 12) following promotion back to the first division
For the first time since 2002, Lancashire will play all seven home County Championship fixtures at Emirates Old Trafford.
All home T20 fixtures in the Vitality Blast will also be played at headquarters, except the opener against Northampton Steelbacks on May 29. Liverpool will stage that one due to a concert at Old Trafford.
Lancashire will start the season with six rounds of County Championship action before the Vitality Blast. The first 11 County Championship games are all scheduled to include some weekend play.
2020 County Championship fixtures
Sun 12 - 15 April: Lancashire v Kent – Emirates Old Trafford
Sun 19 -23 April: Gloucestershire v Lancashire – The Brightside Ground
Sat 25 - 28 April: Warwickshire v Lancashire - Edgbaston
Fri 1 -4 May: Lancashire v Essex – Emirates Old Trafford
Fri 15 - 18 May: Lancashire v Somerset – Emirates Old Trafford
Fri 22- 25 May: Hampshire v Lancashire – Ageas Bowl
Sun 14- 17 June: - Yorkshire v Lancashire – Scarborough
Sun 28 June- 1 July: Lancashire v Warwickshire – Emirates Old Trafford
Sun 5 - 8 July: Northamptonshire v Lancashire – County Ground, Northampton
Sun 23 - 26 August: Lancashire v Surrey – Emirates Old Trafford
Sat 29 August - 2 Sept: Essex v Lancashire - The Cloudfm County Ground
Tues 8- 11 September: Lancashire v Yorkshire – Emirates Old Trafford
Mon 14- 17: September : Lancashire vs Gloucestershire – Emirates Old Trafford
Tues 22 – 25 September: Kent v Lancashire – Canterbury
Royal London Cup fixtures
Sun 19 July: Lancashire v Middlesex – Sedbergh School
Fri 24 July: Durham v Lancashire – South Northumberland
Sun 26 July: Gloucestershire v Lancashire – The Brightside Ground
Wed 29 July: Lancashire v Worcestershire – Blackpool Cricket Club
Sun 2 August: Lancashire v Sussex – Emirates Old Trafford
Tues 4 August: Lancashire v Essex – Liverpool Cricket Club
Thurs 6 August: Kent v Lancashire – Canterbury
Sun 9 August: Hampshire v Lancashire – Newclose, Isle of Wight
Vitality Blast fixtures
Fri 29 May: Lancashire Lightning v Northants Steelbacks – Liverpool Cricket Club
Sun 31 May: Derbyshire Falcons v Lancashire Lightning – Pattonair County Ground
Thurs 4 June: Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning – Emerald Headingley
Fri 5 June: Birmingham Bears vs Lancashire Lightning – Edgbaston
Sun 7 June: Lancashire Lightning vs Durham – Emirates Old Trafford
Weds 10 June: Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes - Emirates Old Trafford
Fri 12 June: Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire Falcons – Emirates Old Trafford
Sun 21 June: Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws – Emirates Old Trafford
Weds 24 June: Northants Steelbacks vs Lancashire Lightning – County Ground
Fri 26 June: Durham vs Lancashire – Emirates Riverside
Thurs 2 July: Lancashire v Worcestershire Rapids – Emirates Old Trafford
Fri 3 July: Notts Outlaws v Lancashire Lightning – Trent Bridge
Fri 10 July: Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings – Emirates Old Trafford
Sun 12 July: Worcestershire Rapids vs Lancashire Lightning, Blackfinch New Road