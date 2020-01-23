Janice Gower of Blackpool goes for glory in World Indoor Bowls final

Janice Gower of Blackpool Newton Hall Indoor Bowling Club is one win away from world glory in Norfolk this afternoon.

Gower plays defending champion Julie Forrest in the final of the ladies' singles at the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort.

Lancaster-based Gower defeated fellow England player Nicole Rodgers 2-0 (8-4, 7-3) in yesterday's semi-finals.

Forrest, the 2019 champion, defeated Alison Merrien 2-1 (4-10, 11-4, 2-0) in the other semi-final.

Gower has never won the world title but it as former national champion and European number one.

Also this afternoon, Gower's Blackpool Newton Hall clubmate Mark Dawes plays his second-round match in the open singles against Scotland's Darren Burnett. Dawes won the world title in 2018.

The ladies' final will be broadcast live on BBC Two from 1pm.