Janice Gower of Blackpool club misses out on World Indoor Bowling title

Janice Gower’s wait to add a world singles title to her impressive collection of indoor bowling honours continues.

The Blackpool Newton Hall Indoor Bowling Club player lost 2-0 (8-7, 15-3) to Julie Forrest in the ladies’ singles final at the World Championships in Norfolk.

Lancaster-based Gower, who had defeated fellow England player Nicole Rodgers 2-0 (8-4, 7-3) in Wednesday’s semi-finals, could not deny Scot Forrest a second successive world crown at Potters Resort.

Gower, a former national champion and European number one, said: “I’m delighted to have been in my first world singles final, which is a big achievement, but Julie is relentless.

“I thought I might scramble through the first set but even if I’d got a tie it wouldn’t have made any difference.

“I lost count of the number of times I said, “Good bowl, Julie’. I got sick of saying it but we’re good mates.”

Gower’s Blackpool Newton Hall clubmate Mark Dawes has won through to Friday's quarter-finals of the open singles.

Tenth-seed Dawes, the 2018 world champion, defeated Darren Burnett (seeded seven) of Scotland 11-5, 6-5 in round two.