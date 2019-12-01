James Cahill suffers Betway UK Championship defeat to Anthony Hamilton

James Cahill exited the Betway UK Championship at the second round stage following defeat on Saturday night.

Cahill went down 6-3 to Anthony Hamilton in their meeting at York’s Barbican Centre.

Having beaten world number 11 David Gilbert in the first round, Cahill had his nose in front against Hamilton when he established a 3-2 lead in their best-of-11 frame meeting.

However, Hamilton rallied and won four consecutive frames to book his place in the next round.

A run of 104 had given Hamilton the opening frame; the first of four breaks he compiled which totalled at least 60.

Cahill responded by taking the second frame and then won a closely-fought third to move 2-1 ahead.

Hamilton responded with a break of 60 giving him the fourth frame to level at 2-2.

Cahill then re-established his lead with his highest break of the night, 62, putting him 3-2 ahead.

That was as good as it got for the 23-year-old from Marton as Hamilton compiled breaks of 93 and 71 to move 4-3 up.

He then clinched the last two frames for victory and a place in the last 32.