Ice hockey heroics of Blackpool Seagulls in Nottingham

The Blackpool Seagulls ice hockey team finished runners-up at a national tournament in Nottingham.

The Seagulls accepted an invitation to enter the prestigious Ice Hockey Masters over-35s competition, even though most of their players have turned 50.

They competed against eight other top teams from all over the UK in a round-robin and won five of their matches, drawing two.

Their only defeat came to eventual champions Cleveland Comets, who scored a last-minute winner.

This historic Blackpool club has been based at Blackburn Arena since it was reformed seven years ago, training each week and playing home matches there. They face teams from across the country at a recreational level.

The Seagulls first formed in 1951 and were based in Bispham until 1993. They moved briefly to Blackburn before disbanding.