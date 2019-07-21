Ian White storms to victory on day two of the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens

Ian White secured the first whitewash at the Betfred World Matchplay since 2016 with a 10-0 romp in his game against Joe Cullen on Sunday afternoon.

White – a two-time European Tour winner this year – opened with an 11-dart leg which featured two 180s, and also twice punished Cullen’s missed doubles on the way to a 5-0 lead.

He also took out a 121 finish in leg seven, and capitalised on seven further misses from Cullen in the next two legs before taking out 80 to complete a comfortable win.

Krzysztof Ratajski enjoyed a winning debut at the Matchplay, defeating Darren Webster 10-5.

Polish number one Ratajski settled the better to open up a 3-1 lead before Webster hit back to level at three-all with a 105 checkout.

The next four legs were traded before Ratajski edged 6-5 up on double 16 and then punished three misses from Webster to open up a two-leg advantage.

The four-time ranking event winner then pulled clear with the next three legs to set up a second round tie with Rob Cross on Wednesday.

Max Hopp came from 7-4 down to defeat Dave Chisnall 11-9 in a thrilling tie-break as the German ace progressed to round two.

A tight opening to the contest saw Hopp take out 128 on his way to a 3-2 lead only for Chisnall to land six perfect darts in one of two 11-darters as he moved 7-4 up.

Hopp, though, pounced on three misses from Chisnall with a key 96 finish in a run of four straight legs as he edged 8-7 up, before holding his nerve on a 100 checkout to level at nine-all to force a tie-break.

He then made Chisnall pay for six misses to move 10-9 up, and when the five-time quarter-finalist missed double 10 in the next, the former world youth champion landed double five to seal the win.

Michael Smith came from 6-3 down to defeat Jamie Hughes 10-7.

Hughes opened with a nerve-settling 12-darter and led 4-1 before a 128 checkout for a 12-darter saw him go 6-3 up.

Smith landed legs of 11 and 12 darts to inspire a run of five straight legs as he powered into an 8-6 lead, and though Hughes briefly responded, checkouts of 120 and 130 sealed victory.