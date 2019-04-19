Horse racing selections for Easter Sunday: Equus Amadeus can rock rivals to the Core at Plumpton

Equus Amadeus has been running well in some highly-competitive events this season and can gain just reward in the Core Spreads Sussex Champion Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton.

The six-year-old, trained by Tom Lacey, was a fine third behind the classy Verdana Blue in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr on his latest start.

A repeat of that performance would see him go close in this event, while he also showed up well in good races at Ascot and Newbury and was successful at Doncaster in December.

Tzar De L’Elfe looks to have a golden opportunity of ending a run of ‘seconditis’ in the Core Spreads Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Richard Rowe’s nine-year-old has found one too good in his last three outings, at distances from two and a half miles to nearly three and a quarter.

Probably the best pointer to his chances comes from the middle of those efforts, which was over the latter trip and on this course.

He was beaten five lengths by Plantagenet but would have finished closer without a mistake at the final fence.

Kereman shrugged off a 552-day absence to score at Uttoxeter three weeks ago and can double up for the formidable Dan Skelton stable in the Core Spreads Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

In-form Midnight Chill should continue his good work in the Thompson & Richardson Insurance Brokers Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Market Rasen.

Jamie Snowden’s seven-year-old was a convincing winner at Ludlow last month, and has another good opportunity here from just a 5lb higher mark.

Mabela can boost Dan Skelton’s quest for the historic achievement of 200 winners in a season in the B. Eyre & Son Ltd Handicap Hurdle.

The mare is up 7lb in all since winning on her handicap debut at Huntingdon but has run well again since.

It may be worth taking a chance with Kingswell Theatre in the Canter Carpet West Wales National Handicap Chase at Ffos Las.

Michael Scudamore is a dab hand with stayers, and his patience can pay off with this 10-year-old - who has only had three races since finishing sixth in this race in 2017.

He had 453 days off before being prominent for a long way when sixth to the incomparable Tiger Roll in the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

With that run behind him, he should last out this three and a half miles.

Socialites Red can make light of a 5lb penalty in the Toalsbet World Lotteries Handicap at Southwell.

Scott Dixon’s sprinter was a cosy winner at Pontefract on Monday and now returns to a track where she was successful last month.

Mick Appleby looks to have made a wise move in dropping The Great Wall back to six furlongs for the toalsbet.com Claiming Stakes after a mile stretched the five-year-old’s stamina last time.

SELECTIONS:

CORK: 1.40 Carnet De Stage, 2.10 Sassy Yet Classy, 2.40 Rathnure Rebel, 3.10 Call It Magic, 3.40 Kilbarry Lilly, 4.15 Whiskey Sour, 4.50 Bitsandpieces, 5.20 Eleazar Des Neiges.

FAIRYHOUSE: 1.50 Galilean, 2.20 Megabucks, 2.50 Annie Mc, 3.20 Aint Dunne Yet, 3.50 Kildorrery, 4.25 Winter Escape, 5.00 Earl Of Desmond.

FFOS LAS: 2.15 Oriental Cross, 2.45 Capone, 3.15 Balibour, 3.45 Champagne Champ, 4.20 Kingswell Theatre, 4.55 Volcano.

MARKET RASEN: 2.00 Mon Port, 2.30 The Butcher Said, 3.00 Mabela, 3.30 Larch Hill, 4.05 Midnight Chill, 4.40 Zamparelli, 5.10 Montego Grey.

PLUMPTON: 1.55 Mach One, 2.25 Belmont Park, 2.55 Templier, 3.25 EQUUS AMADEUS (NAP), 3.55 Tzar De L’Elfe, 4.30 It’s Got Legs, 5.05 Kereman.

SOUTHWELL: 2.05 I Am Dandy, 2.35 Littledidyouknow, 3.05 The Great Wall, 3.35 Cape Victory, 4.10 Rashdan, 4.45 Mondain, 5.15 Socialites Red.

