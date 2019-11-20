High-flying Bonnie ranks among England's best young gymnasts

A Bispham girl has ranked among the top young gymnasts in England.

Bonnie Fisher, nine, of All Hallows Road, took home the bronze trophy at the 2019 English Championships 2019 in Sheffield on Sunday.

Bonnie Fisher

The Layton Primary School pupil took up cheerleading at the age of five, and started gymnastics two years later.

She starts every day with a full work-out in her bedroom at 6am before school, and trains for 30 hours every week at the City Of Preston Gymnastics Club.

Her mum Gabrielle Lowe, 31, said: "She started at the gymnastics club in September 2018 and within two months of being there she broke her arm training, and we thought that would be that, but within four months she went on to do a competition at Grades Level 5 and won for Lancashire and the North West.

"She's trying to get to the Olympics. She's very determined. When people see her they can't believe, for such a young girl, how focused she is. The effort she puts in is unbelievable. It blows me away."

Bonnie in action

Bonnie competed against 74 other girls at the Championships, placing third on the vaults and third overall.

Gabrielle said: "It was a four-piece competition: the vault, the floor, the beam and the bars. Some of the girls were up to a year older than her which at this level could make a massive difference.

"We were going there for experience this year and we were hoping to get the top half, and she came third. It was completely unexpected. She was just in a daze; she was almost crying."

Bonnie's next competition, which she is already training for, will take place in April next year. She will go on to compete in Barcelona and Boston.