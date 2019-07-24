Glen Durrant dares to dream of Betfred World Matchplay victory after downing Michael van Gerwen

Glen Durrant has finally allowed himself to dream of winning the Betfred World Matchplay following his remarkable win over Michael van Gerwen in Blackpool.

Durrant has made a fantastic debut at the Winter Gardens, knocking out PDC world champion Van Gerwen with a gutsy 13-11 win in Tuesday’s second round.

The three-time Lakeside champion has also seen off two-time world champion Adrian Lewis in Blackpool, and takes on 2007 World Matchplay winner James Wade in Thursday’s quarter-finals.

Durrant is now the 9/2 second favourite to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy on Sunday night in Blackpool, and is finally allowing himself to look at potentially taking the title.

“I’m just this guy who’s absolutely pinching himself right now,” he said. “Not once did I dream of holding the trophy; how can you overlook Adrian Lewis and MvG? But I might dare to dream now.

“I’ll be coming out fighting for James Wade. What an incredible draw – if I am going to go on and win it I’ll be doing it the hard way!”

Durrant described himself as the “happiest man in England” after completing his win over van Gerwen and was visibly emotional on stage as he received a huge ovation from the Winter Gardens crowd.

“Michael’s the best player in the world and it was just the most incredible match,” he reflected.

“Michael’s not at his best right now and he’ll come back, but that’s not my problem. I capitalised on my opportunity.

“What a moment at the end - that couple of minutes will live with me forever. No-one will ever take that moment away from me, whatever happens in my darting life. The first Lakeside was probably impossible to ever beat, but that was close. I’m a proud man.

“The crowd were just amazing, singing my name. To have the whole of the Winter Gardens cheering my name was a special, special moment.

“I think they like the underdog to do well and they could see my passion, my desire and my determination to win that match.”