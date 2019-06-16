Fylde RFC fixtures confirmed for centenary season

Fixtures for Fylde RFC’s eagerly-awaited centenary season have been released as the Woodlands club prepares for its second league campaign in National Two North.

Fylde break new ground on the opening day, September 7, with a visit to Scunthorpe, promoted champions of the North Premier.

The return match at the Woodlands will bring the season to a close on April 25, 2020.

The other new club on Fylde’s schedule are Luctonians, whose Herefordshire base they will visit on November 16. Luctonians have been promoted as Midlands Premier champions.

The other changes from last season’s fixture list are games against relegated Caldy and Loughborough Students, both familiar from Fylde’s National One days.

As last season, the second weekend of the campaign (September 14) brings a derby against Preston Grasshoppers, this time at Fylde, with a rematch at Christmas.

The clubs ended last season three points apart in sixth and seventh spots after Fylde’s promotion bid faded.

The reverse fixtures in the second half of the season follow the same running order as the first half, except with Scunthorpe switched from first to last.

Each of the final three months of the season contains a blank Saturday, enabling clubs to catch up on postponed fixtures.

On the Saturday before the season begins, August 31, Fylde will mark the start of their 100th birthday celebrations with a family club day, including a Rugby Ramble (sponsored walk) and a first XV friendly.

A wide range of celebratory events will take place throughout the season, culminating in a match against the world-famous Barbarians on May 13.

FYLDE RFC NATIONAL TWO NORTH FIXTURES 2019-20

SEPTEMBER

7 Scunthorpe A

14 Preston G H

21 Wharfedale A

28 Huddersfield H

OCTOBER

5 Tynedale A

12 Stourbridge H

19 Hinckley A

26 Chester H

NOVEMBER

2 Caldy A

9 Loughborough S H

16 Luctonians A

23 Hull H

30 Otley A

DECEMBER

7 Sedgley Park H

14 Sheffield T A

21 Preston G A

JANUARY

4 Wharfedale H

11 Huddersfield A

18 Tynedale H

25 Stourbridge A

FEBRUARY

1 Hinkley H

8 Chester A

15 Caldy H

29 Loughborough S A

MARCH

7 Luctonians H

21 Hull A

28 Otley H

APRIL

4 Sedgley P A

18 Sheffield T H

25 Scunthorpe H

Second row Nick Ashcroft is the latest Fylde player to sign up for next season.

The 21-year-old lock has played in the vast majority of the club’s National League games over the past two seasons and has captained both the Lancashire and England Counties Under-20s.

Head coach Warren Spragg said: “Nick had a really strong season overall and is maturing into a high-quality player. His physicality has stepped up and if this continues there is no reason he can’t be one of the outstanding second rows in the league.”