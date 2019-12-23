Fylde RFC coach Warren Spragg proud of derby dazzlers

Warren Spragg is a proud man this Christmas after his Fylde RFC side’s 28-3 derby win at Preston Grasshoppers on Saturday.

Second-placed Fylde had won only one of the three previous clashes with Hoppers since the clubs came together at National Two North level last season, but two tries by Tom Carleton – on his 80th consecutive appearance – sealed victory.

Head coach Spragg said: “I was really proud of the ways the lads prepared for the game and kept their composure for 80 minutes. Preston were physical and committed but we were clinical with the limited possession we had.

“Millsy (flanker Phill Mills) put in a great performance on his first game back (on loan from Rossendale) and Tom Carleton lit up the game with some of his footwork.

“We’ll have a bit of time away from each other to enjoy Christmas, then get back into it for Wharfedale, which will be a tough test (at the Woodlands on January 4).”

The traditional ‘Old Boys’ match between the Old Arnoldians and Old Lidunians will take place at Fylde RFC on Boxing Day.

The former players of Arnold School and King Edward VII and Queen Mary School (these days united under the AKS banner) will kick-off at 2pm.

Admission is £5, with concessions at £3.