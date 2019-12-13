Fylde coast hockey round-up: First win for Fylde Ladies, Lytham St Annes Men too strong for Lymm

Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team claimed their opening win of the season with a 2-0 victory against Wakefield Ladies.

The game was quite a nervy affair at the start with neither team really getting a stronghold in the first quarter and the first half ended 0-0.

It was in the third quarter when Fylde took a deserved lead, converting their fifth short corner with Lisa Swaine’s first-time finish.

Victory was sealed when a passage of play ended with Lucy Eagling slotting the ball beneath the keeper.

The seconds were beaten 1-0 by Oldham in a game where they started with 10 players and ended with 11.

Oldham were physically stronger and more game-wise, while Fylde’s younger players continue to learn the ropes.

The thirds lost 2-1 against Lancaster University’s firsts in a game where they also had to battle a flu virus.

It was a tight match with Lancaster leading at half-time and Fylde levelling early in the second period through Laura Alexander.

Lancaster grabbed the lead once more, and while Fylde had plenty of chances to equalise, a second goal did not materialise.

The fourths also lost, beaten 4-0 by Garstang’s seconds.

Fylde also travelled to Carlisle for the England Hockey U14s competition.

A new side came up against a strong and talented opposition, who scored four times in each half to claim an 8-0 victory.

Fylde Hockey Club’s men’s first team moved three points clear at the top after a 3-1 victory at Timperley.

The top-of-the-table game started at a frantic pace with Fylde grateful to Nick Rainbow for a top quality save to keep the scores level.

Fylde settled and started to exert some sustained pressure, winning a string of penalty corners from which they scored through Jordan Payne to lead 1-0 at half-time.

However, a poor start to the second half saw Timperley level within two minutes of the restart.

Fylde’s character and determination ensured they retook control of the game, and with the second half only 10 minutes old, the lead was restored.

A penetrating pass from Simon Thomas fed James Oakes, who poked it around the keeper and executed a composed finish.

Fylde had chances to extend their lead, and despite having to reshuffle the team through injury, they saw Timperley become frustrated.

That saw them reduced to 10 men on three occasions but Fylde remained level-headed throughout and scored their third with a few minutes left.

A Timperley mistake put Oakes through, one-on-one with the keeper, and he calmly slotted home to secure victory.

A bitterly cold day at Mill Farm saw the seconds win 11-3 against bottom club Formby.

Luca Sempers scored from close range, and although Formby netted twice in the first half, Fylde led 5-2 at half-time as Sempers completed his hat-trick with Aaron Sadler and Ben Mortimer also scoring.

In the second half, youngsters Ryan Nicholls and Duke Jones also added to Fylde’s tally.

Another notable performance came from Phil Hope, who added to his top scorer tally with four goals.

The thirds lost 5-0 at Rochdale despite travelling with high hopes of ending a poor run of form.

Fylde began well, but when Rochdale scored their first goal, it was the beginning of the end as their performance dropped further and further as the game went on.

There were positives to take from Fylde’s performance with some impressive attacks from the younger players, Harry Gordon, Hugo Mace, Tim Woodman and Alex Eastham.

Despite conceding a further two goals, the second half brought an improved performance compared to the first.

The fourths also lost 5-0 to the league leaders, Lytham St Annes’ seconds.

Lytham bossed the game from the start but were denied by some solid defending from Jack Kenmare, Andy Lund, Pete Latimer and Oscar Harkins, together with some fantastic saves from Danny Taylor.

It was 0-0 at half-time but Lytham broke the deadlock with two goals in the first five minutes of the second half.

From then on, the result was no longer in doubt and they went on to score another three for a 5-0 win.

The Lytham St Annes Men were 3-1 winners in their game against Lymm. Lytham attacked from the whistle, a stance that caused a few first-half issues as Lymm were able to attack the ‘D’ on a few occasions.

Dixon was able to make two crucial saves, while at the other end, Will Dowbiggin fired over as the first half ended goalless.

A few minor tweaks saw Lytham come out attacking again with a few short corners won in quick succession. They eventually broke the deadlock when Will Stone fired a rocket of a reverse shot on target.

The Lytham backline had a bit to do but they were content to move the ball around and then send it down the lines.

They doubled their lead when John Barraclough saw his strike bounce off the post but the rebound fell to Aaron Copeland, who took a touch before scoring his first goal for the club.

The advantage was extended further with a third goal that came from a move which started at the back before Neil Mallalieu eventually scored.

There could have been a fourth goal but Dowbiggin’s reverse flick was stopped by a defender.

Lytham eased off as the game progressed, allowing Lymm more time and they won a short corner.

A drag flick saw Dixon beaten and Lymm on the scoreboard but Lytham kept their cool to claim victory.

The seconds also won as they saw off Fylde’s fourths 5-0. Having faced Fylde only a few weeks earlier and won 3-2, Lytham expected a tough match.

They started strongly, taking numerous shots at goal, but were denied by a fine goalkeeping performance – as well as the post – with the first half ending goalless.

However, the second half saw them finally get the breakthrough with Martin Currie scoring twice and further goals from Ash Jennison, Tom Atkinson and Matt Cooper.

The win means Lytham top the table by two points and also have a game in hand.

Lytham Hockey Club’s ladies drew 2-2 at Ben Rhydding in what was their final game of the year.

The home team bagged a very basic goal in the first minute of the match, but from then on, Lytham dominated.

They managed to convert one of their many short corners with Emily Adams making the score 1-1 at half-time.

In the second half, Lytham scored early with Tasha Webster putting them in front.

They had chances to score again but were unable to do so, and in the 69th minute, a short corner ended with Ben Rhydding equalising.

Although Ben Rhydding pushed hard for a winner, Lytham defended well until the final whistle.

The ladies’ seconds reached the next round of the cup thanks to a 13-0 win against Preston.

Lytham dominated the whole game and were quick to win short corners, eventually leading to the opening goal.

Becky Evans also scored a penalty flick as Lytham led 6-0 at half-time. Lytham really enjoyed themselves, combining well as a team with newcomer Ruby Hodgkinson working her socks off and Penny Bowden also starring in an emphatic win.