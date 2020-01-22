Fylde coast hockey review: Rare win for Lytham St Annes Men as Fylde 2 beat the weather

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s senior men’s team recorded their second win of the season in West division two with a 3-2 victory over Keswick at AKS.

Will Dowbiggin pushed up from centre-back and went close with a parried flick from a short corner, while Keith Stone went one-on-one with the keeper, but a goal late in the half left Keswick ahead at the interval.

Lytham remained confident and with Dowbiggin in a more advanced role he equalised from a short corner.

The Cumbrians regained the lead only for Dowbiggin to level again from another short corner. With five minutes remaining, LSA stole possession and won a penalty flick, which an ice-cool Keith Stone converted.

LSA held their nerve as Keswick threw everything at them in the closing moments, man of the match Adam Dixon getting a pad to one strike to save the day.

Keswick won a penalty corner just as the final whistle sounded but a relieved Lytham side cleared the danger.

LSA 2 lost their top-of-the-table match away to Kendal 2 in North West division four north north.

A strong Kendal side were worthy winners, though LSA had pnelty of chances but converted only one via Ashley Jennison.

Kendal replaced LSA at the top by a point but have a played a game more.

LSA Ladies’ match at Wakefield 2 did not go ahead but the Seconds welcomed Southport’s first team to AKS and won 3-2.

With Livvy Robinson and Vicki Rees working tirelessly in the middle, LSA won a short corner which Samantha Read converted for the opening goal.

They doubled their lead before half-time from another short corner, Frankie Beeby with a fantastic strike at the top of the D.

Lytham looked on fire after the restart, switching the play well from one side to the other, and although Southport pulled one back from a short corner, Anna Tankard skilfully ran round the defence to make it 3-1.

Southport hit back again with a second goal but LSA held their ground to complete a cracking victory, with Robinson named player of the match.

LSA remain third in the Lancashire Central premier division but are now only a point behind leaders Pendle Forest 2 and Lancaster Nomads, and have played fewer games.

LSA 3 lost 9-0 to Clitheroe and Blackburn Rovers 4 last time they met but any nerves quickly subsided as they won this division two rematch 2-0 at Ansdell Arena.

After a slow start, LSA took the lead with a beautiful strike by Frankie Thomas.

Blackburn reacted strongly but the lead was doubled when Thomas scored her second in similar style from Liv Hesketh’s pass.

LSA closed out the victory in the second half as Anna Filipo made some outstanding saves, while Izzy Collings was named player of the match.

Frozen pitches at Fylde Hockey Club’s Mill Farm base meant all the weekend’s home fixtures were postponed, including the men’s first team clash with City of Manchester.

Fylde Men’s 2 travelled to a blustery Southport to face their second team in North West two north, knowing they would be in for a hard match.

The early moments were played in the Southport half, with a high press. Simon Thomas capitalised on a mistake by a Southport defender to open the scoring with a smart reverse shot.

However, a quick counter-attack saw Southport equalise. And although Phil Hope scored with another top strike, Fylde seemed to tire and trailed 3-2 at half-time.

Fylde wanted a quick goal after the restart and got it as good work by Luca Sempers earned a short corner from which Alex Horrocks equalised.

A series of off-target shots and goal-line clearances denied Fylde the lead until Horrocks dispatched a penalty after a defender blocked a shot with his foot on the line.

Southport left gaps as they searched for an equaliser, and Horrocks completed his hat-trick and the 5-3 win with 10 minutes left. This was a scrappy win but it keeps third-placed Fylde a point behind Leyland and Chorley.

One carload of Fylde 3 players arrived just two minutes before the start of their Three North fixture at Golborne 2 and the hosts took an early lead.

Fylde started to compete in midfield but conceded a second from a short corner. Fylde had no substitutes, meaning an injury to midfielder Jack Williams resulted in him moving up front as an immobile striker.

Even so, Richard Clarke and man of the match Duke Jones threatened down the wings, and Ollie Holmes reacted quickest to pull one back after Jay Mayne’s shot was saved.

Fylde started the second half the brighter but could not convert their short corners and Golborne sealed the win with a third goal.

Fylde were reduced to nine for a spell after goalkeeper Stephen Pope was shown a yellow card and Jack Williams a green, though they did not concede again.

The only Fylde Ladies’ game to go ahead was the fifth team’s fixture away to Lancaster 4 in Lancashire Central division two.

A team blending youth and experience performed well to win 3-0 as goalkeeper Dani Howarth kept a clean sheet on her debut and the scorers were Hannah Doyle, Beth Ridsdale and Katie Thompson. Katherine Wholey and Charlotte Thompson shared the player of the match accolade.