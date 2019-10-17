Fylde coast hockey review: Fylde Men's statement of intent; Lytham St Annes Ladies still unbeaten

Fylde Hockey Club’s senior men issued a statement to the rest of North West Three as a 7-0 home win over Neston 2 sent them top.

A full-strength Fylde side welcomed ex-Blackpool player Josh Boyne into their unbeaten team after his three years at university.

Neston had a chance to take an early lead but volleyed wide and Fylde proceeded to dominate, with a devastating display of attacking hockey.

Simon Thomas finished off a flowing move to open the scoring before Sam Bury grabbed his first for the club, firing low into the bottom corner. Two sharp saves denied Fylde’s Jordan Payne and it remained 2-0 at half-time

The second half saw Fylde up their intensity further, moving the ball at speed.

It was too much for Neston as Sam Bury scored two more to claim his hat-trick.

Bury found the bottom corner with a reverse-stick shot, then finished off fine work by Jay Currey.

Josh Payne completed the scoring with goals either side of a second from Thomas, who would have completed a hat-trick of his own had he finished an end-to-end move at the far post.

Nelson briefly threatened but Swaine, Major and Sadler held firm for their first clean sheet of the season.

Fylde Ladies lost an even game 1-0 away to Pendle Forest in Conference North of the National League .

Both teams struggled to make the decisive pass in the final third, limiting shooting opportunities in a first half which ended goalless.

Pendle won the match with a breakaway goal against the run of play to leave Fylde disappointed.

Fylde 2 made a great start at home to Alderley Edge 2 but had to settle for a 1-1 draw in North West Two.

Becky Ingham got on the end of a right-wing move involving Sally Livesey and Lucy Barrow.

Katie Barker’s side played mostly with good shape and structure but the visitors piled on the pressure in the final 15 minutes and equalised from a short corner. Mia Anderton and Dani Merrick stuck to their task well.

A depleted Fylde 3 played out a 3-3 draw away to the South Ladies senior side in North West three.

After the Cumbrians scorerd first, Fylde hit back with two Hannah Callagher goals only to find themselves 3-2 down at half-time.

Keeper Sarah Hart shut out the Lakelanders in the second half but Fylde squandered chances to equalise until Gemma Eastham struck with minutes remaining.

The teamwork, skill and the determination of Fylde 4 was rewarded with a 10-0 home win over Fulwood in Lancashire Central division one. Sophie Bridges led the way with four, while Ashleigh Mills scored three, and Abigail Johnson, Jessica Cole and Laura Knowles one apiece in an outstanding team display.

Fylde 5 lost 4-2 away to a more experiencedLancaster and Morecambe 3 in division two. Charlotte Thompson impressed in midfield and set up two goals from short corners by Kath Wholey and Fran Loffler-Thompson. Heather Appleyard was named player of the game for her strong defensive play.

Fylde Men’s 2 collected their first away point with a 1-1 draw against the Northern first team in North Two north west.

Skipper Simon Allen switched to a more solid 4-4-2 formation as the experienced Harry Cuthbertson added steel to the back four.

After a goalless first half, Fylde had to withstand pressure as Alex Brandwood impressed in goal.

And they took the lead midway through when the influential Charlie Parker latched on to a rebound off the keeper to score from close range.

Fylde worked tirelessly to hold on for victory, and this was their best performance of the season even though the Crosby side equalised with virtually the last hit of the game.

Fylde 3 continued to find the newly-formed North West three north a tough division, losing 6-0 away to Didsbury Northern 5.

The home side pressed from the start and scored twice in the first 10 minutes.

Fylde gradually gained their composure and did not concede again in the first half, with Craig Nutter making several saves.

However, Didsbury scored early in the second half and added three more despite a man-of-the-match display by right-back HarryGordon.

Fylde 4 lost their first home game of the season 4-1 to Kirkby Lonsdale 2 in North West four north north.

Martin Hayes gave Fylde the lead but the visitors were level by half-time and kicked on for victory, despite encouraging debuts by Fylde juniors Sam Ayoma and Tim Woodman.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Cub Ladies maintained their unbeaten start in North One with a 3-0 victory away to Lindum.

After a long trip, Lytham arrived at a very well-organised Lincoln club and knew they had to be on their game.

Lytham soon put their hosts on the back foot and opened the scoring from a short corner, Georgina Read finishing superbly after some quick-thinking at the top of the D.

Lindum had their chances but some skilful saves by Emily Peacock kept them at bay.

Lytham held the 1-0 lead until half-time, despite losing Heidi Whitehead to injury, and came out for the second half hungry for more. Their tireless defending frustrated the home side, who struggled to keep up with Lytham’s pace.

The second goal duly followed as one of several excellent runs into the D by Read resulted in a fine finish by Jas Carey.

Gilly Shields’ deflected effort was blocked on the line but Lytham did add another goal, when player of the match Read wrong-footed the defence with a swiftly-taken shot.

Goal difference is keeping LSA Ladies 2 off the top of the Lancashire Central premier division after their 4-0 win over Lancaster Nomads at Ansdell Arena.

LSA 3 recorded their second win of the division two season by the only goal away to Lancaster 4.

Lytham retained possession well in the first half and forced a series of short corner, though shots by Alicia Iredale and Lucie McNally narrowly missed the target.

The deadlock was broken before the break as Minnie Robertson claimed the ball on the rebound and fired over the keeper.

Lytham continued to press in the second half as Izzy Collins cut out any counter-attacks and Laura Buckley kept the ball in Lancaster territory. Robertson was named player of the match for her outstanding effort.

Lytham’s senior men’s team paid the price for a poor first-half display in their 3-1 home defeat by Alderley Edge 2 in North 2 West.

They started slowly at AKS, lacking power, and conceded three goals in the first half.

However, a different side stepped out for the second half, playing with greater intensity and passing far better.

And they pulled a goal back when a shot was prevented from crossing the goal-line by a defender’s leg and Dixon fired the penalty confidently into the top corner.

Lytham are still seeking their first win, though they didn’t stop chasing the game and the Alderley keeper made several saves to deny them a second.