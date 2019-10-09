Fylde coast hockey review: Fylde Men maintain winning start; Lytham St Annes Ladies still on a high after promotion

Fylde Men continued their unbeaten start in North division three with a 3-2 win at City of Manchester.

With five regulars unavailable, Fylde gave Alex Horrocks and Alex Brandwood their first call- up of this campaign.

Fylde were on top in the first half, but struggled to create clear-cut chances. The only goal of the half came midway through, James Oakes finishing an improvised routine from a penalty corner.

The second half was completely different: end to end, intense and at times physical.

City of Manchester equalised from a corner, though Fylde created more chances and quickly regained the lead when Jordan Payne fed Alex Horrocks, who finished calmly.

Fylde’s third was probably the best of the game, a delicate deflection from Horrocks freeing Oakes to smash home from the top D.

Fylde lost two players to yellow cards, inviting pressure in the final 10 minutes, though a series of one-on-one saves by Nigel Sadler earned the keeper the man of the match award.

COM pulled one back to set up a tense final five minutes. Twice more Fylde went down to 10 players but another Sadler save secured the points, leaving Fylde second to Timperley 2 in the table on goal difference.

The return of Dave Morgan and Rob Dingle to the Fylde 2 team could not spare them a 4-2 home defeat to Southport 2 in North West two north, Caine Draper scoring both.

Fylde 3 also lost at home, 3-0 to Rochdale 2 in three north.

Fylde began strongly but were matched by a determined Rochdale side who led 1-0 at half-time.

Fylde’s passing and communication improved in the second half but they could not convert their chances and Rochdale netted twice more.

The Fylde 4 team lost 3-2 away to derby rivals Lytham St Annes 2 in division four north north. Fylde had chances but couldn’t beat the keeper from close range and LSA led 2-0 at half-time after two late strikes.

Lytham added a third before Fylde hit back as Luke Hope ran strongly down the left, Martin Hayes scoring twice.

LSA held out for a 3-2 victory as their keeper denied Hayes and his strike partner Dan Howe.

There was a Fylde debut for 13-year-old Oscar Harkins, while another young player Luke Hope was man of the match.

Fylde Ladies were edged out 4-3 away to Alderley Edge in an end to end Conference North clash.

Fylde got off to a great start, Sophia Crawshay scoring in the third minute after a weaving run through the defence.

Alderley Edge hit back with two goals from short corners but Fylde equalised from one of their own as Lucy Whalley slotted home a rebound.

Fylde lost focus and conceded twice more before Whalley netted her second after good link-up play by Louisa Rogerson and Crawshay. A disappointing result but a lot of positives.

Fylde 2 had their first win of the season in north division two, 2-1 away to the Oldham first team. Olivia John-Hallam gave them the lead with a reverse-hit inside five minutes.

Fylde paid for their defensive mistakes and Oldham were level by half-time. Second-half changes strengthened the defence, with Sally Livesey solid in the middle.

Livesey scored the winner after Lisa Swaine’s shot from a short corner was blocked. Katie Barker withstood late Oldham pressure to seal the win

Fylde 3 had a 3-0 home win over the Lancaster University first team in division three.

The Students started brightly but lost the ball on halfway to Sophie Bridges, who burst clear to round the keeper and open the scoring.

Classy goalkeeping by Sarah Hart protected the lead until half-time and Fylde dominated the second half as Natasha Hartley-Smith slammed home the second and Emma Savidge finished a fast break for the third. Laura Alexander was player of the match in a fine team display.

The Lancaster 3 goalkeeper denied Fylde 4 a third successive win in Lancashire Central division one. Fylde dominated and took the lead through Ashleigh Mills but couldn’t beat the keeper again after Lancaster equalised.

Fylde 5 were 2-0 home winners over Lancaster 4 in division two as more young players made their mark.

After firing blanks in the first half, Fylde took the lead with Issy Osborne’s high shot, then Jessica Cole’s shot from Charlotte Thompson’s accurate penalty corner sealed victory.

Lytham St Annes Ladies’ solid start after promotion to North division one continued with an 8-1 victory over Ben Rhydding at AKS.

Lytham’s focus was on transferring the ball out of defence, though the Bradford club started strongly.

But after Tasha Webster opened the scoring the floodgates opened, Gilly Shields doubling the lead with an acrobatic volley.

Lytham added three more before half-time, including a Heidi Whitehead strike from Aimy Barrow’s cross.

Emily Peacock saved with her helmet when the visitors had a rare short corner and the half ended at 5-0.

The second half was more even as Lytham experimented with a new back five and Ben Rhydding pulled one back from a clinical counter-attack.

But Lytham returned to their hassling best in midfield as Jasmine Carrey waltzed into the D and squared the ball for Whitehead to score her second. Further goals for Georgina Read and Webster completed the scoring.

Lytham St Annes Men picked up their first point in North Two West with a 3-3 draw at Lymm. LSA conceded first only for Copeland to equalise from a tight angle.

Lymm responded with two more goals to lead 3-1 but LSA’s heads did not drop.

Toby McPhee, who had set up LSA’s first goal within two minutes of coming on, scored the second after an unstoppable run and shot.

Dowbiggin and Baraclough went close before player of the match McPhee was bowled over for a penalty flick which Dixon converted.

Lytham pressed for a winner but were relieved to see Lymm have one disallowed in the dying moments.

LSA 2 are the early leaders of North West four north north after their 3-2 derby win over Fylde 4 at AKS.

The home side had the better of the early chances as Gannon hit a post from a short corner and they were 2-0 up at half-time.

They added a third before Fylde hit back with two goals and LSA needed some fine saves by Joe Craig to preserve their lead.

Lytham Ladies 2 were 3-2 winners away to Southport’s first team in the Lancashire Central premier division as strong defence and good backing-up played a part.

Lucy Knowles scored a fantastic opening goal and Minnie Rodgers soon made it 2-0, though Southport pulled one back before half-time with an excellent looping shot into the top corner.

The hosts equalised shortly after the break but Lytham stuck to their game and player of the match Anna Tankard scored the winner from Rogers’ fine pass. Lytham stayed strong to seal the win with a true team effort.

Lytham 3 started strongly away to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 4 in division two only to lose 9-0. Ellie McNally hit a post after a strong run but the hosts hit back to lead 3-0 at half-time.

Lytham were short of defenders in the second half and conceded two more in five minutes. McNally was sent from the pitch twice but Minnie Robertson never gave up and was player of the match.

n Rossall Ladies were worthy 4-1 winners over Lancaster 2 in their first home game of the season. They got off to a flying start as Tracey Housley drove forward from halfway to start a move which ended with Gemma Prestwich converting Chelsea Atkinson’s pass.

Housley then linked up with Alice Young for Prestwich’s second. Gemma then turned provider for Sam Evans to make it 3-0 from a tight angle.

Prestwich completed her hat-trick before half-time as the ball broke free following Abi Singleton’s strike. Lancaster scored the only goal of the second half 10 minutes from time.