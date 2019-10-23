Fylde coast hockey review: Fylde Men and Lytham St Annes Ladies maintain unbeaten starts

Fylde Men maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-1 draw away to Bowdon 3 in North West division three.

Fylde were missing several players for this early push-back but welcomed back James Oakes.

Bowdon had more of the early possession as Fylde struggled to find their passing rhythm.

However, they grew into the game and applied pressure, with Oakes finding Jordan Payne inside the area and his first-time slap inside the near-post made it 1-0 at half-time.

After an impassioned speech from skipper Simon Major, Fylde started the second half well and had a number of chances.

Oakes hit the post but Fylde were unable to increase their lead and Bowdon equalised in the closing moments, despite fine defending from Major and Jepson.

Nigel Sadler sustained a broken wrist late in the game but courageously tried to play on.

The draw sees Fylde lose top spot to Timperley 2 on goal difference.

Fylde Ladies lost a closely contested National Conference game against Timperley 1-0 at Mill Farm.

Both sides created chances but Timperley took the one which made all the difference at the end of the second quarter.

Fylde fought back strongly but could not equalise as they wait to pick up their first points.

Fylde Men’s 2 moved up to fifth in North two north with a 5-3 victory over Formby 3 at Mill Farm .

They soon opened the scoring through newcomer Charlie Parker, who now has two goals in two games.

Aaron Sadler doubled the lead with a fine solo goal,carrying the ball from inside his own half before shooting under the keeper.

Formby, with their mixture of young players and England Masters men, pulled one back only for Ryan Nicholls to make it 3-1 at half-time with his first goal of the season following good work by Alan Simpson and Ben Mortimer.

Victory was sealed in the second half as captain Simon Allen scored from a short corner and Alex Brandwood finished well.

Formby hit back with two goals but Fylde were not to be denied three points and Parker was named man of the match.

Fylde 3 recorded their first win of the season 2-1 at home to Manchester’s senior side in North West three north.

Tim Wilson scored on the rebound to give Fylde an early lead, which they held until half-time after Danny Taylor saved a penalty stroke diving to his right.

A Fylde side without substitutes held firm under plenty of pressure in the second half until the visitors scored from an interception.

But with moments left, an attack down the right saw Duke Jones pass to captain Ollie Holmes and he evaded several defenders before crossing for Martin Hayes to fire the winner with a reverse-stick shot.

Fylde 4 were also 2-1 winners away to Preston 6 in four north north. Late call-up James Smith scored on his season’s debut for Fylde, who had only 10 players, and Hugo Mace was also on target.

Fylde Ladies 2 were depleted by first-team call-ups and lost 3-1 away to their Liverpool Sefton counterparts in West division two.

Two goals down at half-time, Fylde conceded a third in a more even second half before Sally Livesey deservedly scored from a penalty corner.

Fylde 3 also faced Liverpool Sefton and were caught napping at Mill Farm.

The visitors were 3-0 up after 15 minutes of this West division three north fixture.

Despite Liverpool adding a fourth, Fylde were much improved in the second half and as the outstanding Hannah Callagher and Pippa Rogerson both scored.

Unbeaten Lytham St Annes Ladies played out a 2-2 draw with University of Durham 3 in North one west.

The students made the brighter start at AKS, forcing LSA into uncharacteristic errors and scoring first.

Lytham didn’t react well and conceded a second, though they pulled one back before half-time with a powerful slap by Emily Adams from a short corner.

Following some firm words at half-time, Lytham came out fighting for the second half and gained control of the game.

Turning the ball over well and creating opportunities, they equalised through Tash Walker’s deflection from a long corner.

LSA had a goal disallowed and saw an effort hit a post but could not convert a winner.

Durham had chances too but LSA worked tirelessly for a point. Amie Knighton was player of the match and Hazel Cockerill’s committed efforts earned her a green card as LSA slipped to third place.

Lytham St Annes Men lost 2-0 away to Didsbury Northern 2 in West division two.

LSA gave a fine display in the first half, with slick passing, and unusually reached half-time without conceding.

Tireless man of the matchTom Evans threatened with his runs out wide and John Barraclough had a shot well saved.

However, Didsbury broke the deadlock while keeper Dixon was off the field for dissent and sealed victory with a second from a penalty corner in the last two minutes.

Lytham Ladies 3 lost their Lishman Cup first-round tie away to Lancaster Nomads 2 by the only goal.

Both sides had plenty of chances in a goalless first half as Maisie Rogers made some fine saves and Laura Buckley, Izzy Collins and Lara Pilling stood firm at the back.

The second half was just as close and Lancaster had a goal disallowed.

However, an injury to Pilling left LSA a player short for the final five minutes and Durham netted a late winner.