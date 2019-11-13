Fylde coast hockey: England honour for Fylde Ladies junior, first defeat for Lytham St Annes

Bo Madden of Fylde Ladies has been selected for the England Under-16 squad.

Bo plays for Fylde Ladies first team in the EHL National League and is another Fylde junior to represent her country.

Her team earned their first point of the National League campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Alderley Edge.

After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead only for captain Sophia Crawshay to equalise 10 minutes later. Neither side could find the winner they were looking for.

Fylde Men remain unbeaten in West division three, defeating Oxton 2 5-1 at home despite missing several key players.

Matt Atkinson came into the side and showed his talents, slotting into the defensive line.

Fylde passed well and Josh Boyne opened the scoring inside 10 minutes. Josh Payne soon added a second and Simon Thomas made it 3-0 at half-time, despite chances going begging.

Oxton had no substitutes and tried to slow the game down but Fylde moved the ball freely, with Boyne and Payne both scoring a second. Oxton pulled one back from a penalty corner two minutes from the end.

Chris Banks was named man of the match for his workrate and controlled distribution as Fylde remain level with leaders Timperley 2.

Fylde 2 overtook Horwich in North West two north, defeating them 4-3 away.

Fylde opened the scoring when Aaron Sadler’s run from his own half took him to the edge of the D, Luca Sempers scoring from his lay-off.

Two goals in a minute turned the game on its head but substitute Chris Walker equalised for Fylde just before half-time.

Horwich came out strongly and added a third, despite Danny Taylor’s series of fine saves, butFylde again equalised from an attack down the right, Sempers scoring his second from Ryan Nichols’ pass.

Walker also added a second to seal the victory, an individual effort which ended with scorer and keeper on the ground. Horwich pressed for an equaliser of their own but Fylde showed real teamworkto hold on for the win.

Fylde 3 lost 5-3 to Preston 5 in a Mill Farm derby in three north.

The home side started a player short and were soon on the back foot. And despite gaining their 11th player they trailed 4-0 at half-time to a side which grew stronger.

Fylde showed desire after the break and pulled one back when Tim Wilson regained possession from his own short corner and scored. Then skilful play by Duke Jones set up a second for Alex Easham.

It was all to play for as Jones soared down the right for an amazing solo goal to make it 4-3.

Captain Ollie Holmes was inches from connecting with Kris Brandwood’s ball for the equaliser but Preston had the final word with their fifth. Keeper Steve Pope was Fylde’s man of the match.

Fylde 4 were 3-1 winners away to the Garstang senior side in four north north despite playing most of the first half with 10 men due to a late arrival.

A goal down at the break, they made the most of a full complement in the second half with an own goal, a screamer by Martin Hayes and a Jay Mayne strike to cap the victory.

Hannah Mears and Cathy Fewson Reeve scored in mid-table Fylde Ladies 2’s hard-fought 2-1 victory away to Timperley 2 in West two. Attacking play will be focus as Fylde prepare to face teams below them in the table.

Fylde 3 lost 4-1 to fellow strugglers University of Liverpool 2 in West three north, Gemma Eastham scoring.

Fylde 4 climbed to second in Lancashire Central division one with a 7-1 win over Leyland and Chorley 2, though the Fylde 5 game was postponed due to a bereavement for hosts Longridge 3.

A patched-up Rossall side began with only nine players for their early start at Southport as Alex Holden and Gemma Prestwich dug deep to cover.

Once at full strength, Emma Gilfoyle drove Rossall forward down the right but Southport were always dangerous and scored before half-time.

Rossall regrouped but could not force an equaliser, Prestwich’s shot rolling agonisingly wide.

Kathryn Watson and Beckiie Vale excelled, while Sandra Wood was solid in goal despite a calf injury.

Lytham St Annes Ladies suffered their first defeat of the North division one season 2-1 at home to Bowdon 2.

Both sides played great hockey but it was the visitors who took the lead three minutes before half-time at AKS.

Bowdon caught LSA on the counter early in the second half to double their lead but heads did not drop and Emily Adams pulled one back with a great finish from a penalty corner.

In an end-to-end final 10 minutes, Emily Peacock made some fantastic saves but LSA could not convert two short corners at the death.

This was a great advertisement for the league in which Harrogate have replaced LSA at the top.

LSA 3 lost 8-2 at home to Lancashire Central division two leaders Southport 2.

The visitors were too strong at Ansdell Arena and led 6-0 at half-time, but LSA kept their heads and kept fighting.

Southport added two more but Izzy Windsor pulled one back after a cracking run and Keziah Edgar scored the second from Jess Mason’s pass.

Lytham St Annes Men lost 6-2 at unbeaten second-placed club Knutsford in West division two.

Lytham passed slickly and defended well. They were rewarded with goals by Will Dowbiggin and a deflected effort by Tom Evans, so there are positives to take into this weekend’s double-header against Crewe and Sefton.

