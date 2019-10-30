Fylde coast hockey: Another seven-goal success for Fylde Men and victory for Rossall Ladies

Fylde Men recorded their second successive seven-goal home win to return to the top of West division three.

They defeated Chester 2 7-2 in a Mill Farm clash which began at a frantic pace, with five goals in the first 10 minutes.

Josh Boyne scored his first for the club in the opening minute, linking up well with Sam Bury and Jordan Payne in a new-look front three.

Josh Payne got the second two minutes later, flicking low into the bottom corner from a penalty corner.

Chester soon equalised with two goals of their own only for Josh Payne to score his second with a drag-flick into the top right corner.

Despite numerous chances, the first half brought no further goals and ended with Fylde 3-2 ahead.

The second half saw Fylde step up a gear as hard-working man of the match Bury impressed throughout.

He set up Jordan Payne for two goals in four minutes, the first from a tight angle, before captain Simon Major scored his first of the season with a deflection.

There was still time for Jordan Payne to complete his hat-trick and the scoring, reacting first to a rebound from a penalty corner.

Fylde lead the table on goal difference as they prepare to visit Lancaster and Morecambe this weekend.

The other Fylde Men’s fixtures were rained off.

Fylde Ladies are still seeking their first points in Conference North after a 3-1 defeat at Doncaster on Sunday.

They started well and scored first when a short corner was struck home by Dawn Child, but Doncaster equalised 10 minutes later and it remained 1-1 until half-time.

Fylde pressed hard but missed at least three good chances to regain the lead before Doncaster made it 2-1 midway through the half.

And as Fylde pushed up in search of an equaliser they conceded a late third.

Fylde 2 should have won at home to Formby in West two west but had to settle fora 1-1 draw.

Despite fielding a stronger squad than in recent weeks, Fylde made a disjointed start and fell behind.

However, they equalised immediately as Lisa Swaine finished a sweeping move with an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner.

Fylde pressed late on, earning several short corners, but could not force a winner.

Fylde 4 were also at home and climbed to the top of Lancashire Central division one with a 4-0 victory over Garstang 3.

They had to wait until shortly before half-time to break the deadlock but then ran out comfortable winners. Ashleigh Mills, Lindsey Tait and Megan Coar, with two, were the scorers.

Fylde 5 won at Garstang 4 by the same score in division two.

A strong team dominated this game with goals by Phoebe Caunce, Charlotte Fuller and Hannah Doyle, plus a fine solo effort by Abi Johnson – high over the keeper.

Abi shared the player of the match award with Nikki Richmond, who is one of the senior players around whom this young team is developing.

Rossall Ladies returned from a two-week break with a 2-0 win away to Garstang 2.

The hosts made the brighter start but Rossall dug in and defended well.

When the defence was breached, goalkeeper Sandra Wood kept her side on level terms with some great saves – and the one time she was beaten, Heather Leonard cleared off the line.

Rossall broke the deadlock before half-time as Alex Holden picked up a Garstang clearance on the edge of the D and found Gemma Prestwich, who beat the advancing keeper with a great reverse-stick strike.

Rossall dominated the second half, adding a deserved second goal two minutes before time when Holden drove forward from halfway. Her shot rebounded off the keeper’s pads and Chelsea Atkinson reacted first to score the rebound.

Third-placed Lytham St Annes Ladies maintained their unbeaten start in North one west with a 4-1 victory away to Kendal.

This fourth win in six games leaves LSA two points behind Harrogate and Morpeth.

The only other LSA team in action were the men’s seconds, who lost by the only goal away to Windermere 2 in North West four north north