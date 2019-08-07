Fylde coast golf round-up: Trip treat for Poulton players thanks to champ Lowry and pro Greenwood

Forty Poulton players are looking forward to a luxury golfing trip next month thanks to Shane Lowry and a generous local professional.

John Greenwood, PGA Professional at the Poulton-le-Fylde Golf and Tee Time Golf Centre, promised members that if Lowry achieved a top-five finish at The Open Championship he would treat 40 of them to a tremendous two-round trip to a top venue.

Lowry, of course, was crowned Open champion at Royal Portrush last month and Greenwood was true to his word, booking rounds for 40 players at the prestigious Portal Club in Cheshire on September 29 and 30, with a stay at the course hotel.

A draw to determine the 40 participating players has taken place and they aren’t John’s only lucky winners at the Poulton venue.

Sue Marshall drew Lowry in the club’s Open sweep and so won the first prize of a set of Srixon Z585 irons – Goodwood is a Srixon Brand Ambassdor.

Runner-up Suzanne Ward won a Srixon Z785 DriverSec and Jason Alderson won a Srixon Tour Bag for third place.”

John has no regrets about his generous gesture and is looking forward to the Portal visit.

He told The Gazette: “It’s two rounds of golf, with dinner, bed and breakfast. I might even put free Guinness on for them as well!”

Proud Irishman Lowry would no doubt approve.

Knott End Golf Club is gearing up to stage the North West Junior Open later this month.

Supported by the Lancashire Union of Golf Clubs, the 18-hole competition on Sunday 25 is for boys and girls who were under-18 at the start of the year.

There are prizes to be won in the scratch and handicap categories.

Knott End Ladies played the first round of The Captain’s Prize to the Ladies and an EG Medal last Thursday.

The silver and bronze division one winner was Kath Coleman with a score of 73.

The lowest gross was won by Kath Wright with a score of 89 acpo with Joanne Kay.

The bronze two and three winner was Pat Bass with a 78, while Fiona Forrester had the lowest gross with 107. The final round of the captain’s prize takes place tomorrow.

Lancaster are now 13 points clear at the top of the Senior Fylde League after a 6-0 away win over Lytham Green Drive, though second-placed Herons Read have two matches in hand.

Only two points separate the teams from third to fifh, Ashton and Lea leading the way after a 5-1 win at St Annes Old Links and a 3-3 draw with Fairhaven.

Knott End are fourth, a point above Blackpool Park after the clubs played each other twice, with one end for Knott End (5-1) and one for Park (4-2).

Blackpool North Shore are a point further back in sixth after edging a 3.5-2.5 win at Old Links.

This week Alastair Taylor of Lytham Golf Academy explains why driver and iron swings are different.

Many golfers find that they will drive the ball well one day but struggle with their irons, and vice versa the next day.

The fundamental difference is that when driving the golf ball is in the air (on a tee), while for other shots the ball is on the floor.

This means the way the golf club is moving through impact needs to be different.

With irons, hybrids and fairway woods, the club needs to be moving downwards through impact, though the driver should ideally be moving up through impact.

The way to achieve this is to learn where the low point of your golf swing is.

If it’s after the ball, the club will be travelling down on impact, while if it’s before the ball the club will be travelling up.

This is why the position of the golf ball is so important, so make sure that is correct with each club.

When the ball is more central the low point will be after the ball, but when the ball position is towards the lead foot the low point will be behind the ball.

Pay attention to your ball position and this will enable you to achieve the correct impact with each club, helping you hit more good shots.

To contact Alastair at Lytham Golf Academy call 01772 631520 or watch his YouTube channel AliTaylorGolf for more free tips.

Stephen Chadwick was the division one winner in the men’s third qualifier at Fairhaven Golf Club with a score of 69.

The division two and three winners, also with 69, were Andrew Wood and Mark Holdsworth.

Also at Fairhaven, the Manning Trophy was won by Michael Gladwin and William Pickbourn with 69.5.

Keith Baron/Neil Hargreaves were second (70.0) and Paul Cookson/Steven Wharton third (72.0).

The overall winner of the captain’s fourth qualifier was Mark Houldsworth (division three) with a 66.

Gareth Betts was the winner in division one (69) and Vincent Cunningham in division two (68).

Winner of the Ladies Centenary Vase was Gill Morris with a two-round total of 79+78 = 157.

Runner-up was Jackie Malin (74+84 = 158) and best gross winner Jenna Cooke (84+87 = 171).

Louise Ormsby won the nine-hole stableford with 22 points.

The silver spoon and 0-20 division winner in Fairhaven’s CV second round and lady captain’s fifth qualifier was Carol Hood with a nett score of 91-15=76.

The 21-28 division winner was Paula Leah (101-22 = 79) and in the 29-54 division Sue Prater (108-31 = 77).