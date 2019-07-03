Fylde coast golf round-up: Open final qualifying at St Annes Old Links, Open week at Knott End, Blackpool winner of Senior Masters

Englishmen Garrick Porteous and Jack Senior were the joint-winners of final qualifying for The Open Championship at St Annes Old Links.

The unattached Porteous and Senior from Carus Green carded 67s in both rounds on the Fylde coast links for 10-under totals of 134 on Tuesday.

Also qualifying for The Open at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, in a fortnight is Matthew Baldwin of Royal Birkdale, who finished a shot back in third (65, 70).

Among those missing out by one shot was the Leigh amateur Callum Blinkhorn.

Royal Lytham and St Annes amateurs Callan Barrow and Nicholas Peoples won through regional qualifying at Fairhaven last week but neither threatened the leaders.

Barrow tied for 30th place on level par (75, 69), while Peoples finished nine over (75, 78) in a share of 54th place.

Good weather ensured a highly successful Open week at Knott End Golf Club.

Eighty eight ladies played in a team of four stableford competition won by the team of Dorothy Scholes (Walmersley GC), Rita Tower ( Hardwood), Christine Burrows (Bacup) and Barbara Pilling (Rochdale) with a score of 84 points (acpo).

Runners-up were Sheila Anderson (Formby), Alison Green (Childwall), Jacki Slack and Carole Farnsworth (Lytham Green Drive), also on 84, and third Linda Collinson, Moe Hayhurst, Julie Shorrock and Sally Tyrer (all Longridge) with 81.

This was one of several competitions played during the week ahead of Sunday’s Wyreside Trophy.

This is Knott End’s major competition over 36 holes for men with a handicap no higher than nine.

Sixty players took part and winner Ryan Lake of North Shore with a nett 71 + 66 = 137. Second was I. Martin of Herons Reach (70 + 70 = 140) and third Wayne Mayman of Knott End (78+68=146).

The best gross score was recorded by C. Boyes of Fleetwood (77 + 74 = 151)

The first-round best gross winner as A Riches (Herons Reach, 75) and the best nett J Plant (North Shore, 72).

The second round best gross went to H Talarczyk (Royal L&SA, 74) and best nett P Hay (Herons Reach, 71)

As Royal Lytham and St Annes prepares to stage the Senior Open presented by Rolex in three weeks, a player from Blackpool has won one of the country’s most coveted senior titles.

David Brunton won the Senior Masters at Leeds Golf Centre, finishing an impressive nine-under-par after round of 67 and 68 in the two day tournament.

He was given a run for his money by Mark Ashworth from Manchester, who played an astonishing second round to finish just two shots behind.

Ashworth equalled the course record with a 64 and almost holed his tee shot at the short 13th.

Tied in third place three shots further back were Craig Ronald, Michael Watson and European Senior Tour player David Shacklady, last year’s champion.

Other notable names in the 51-man field were Tim Thelen and Jose Romero, European Senior Tour players from America and Spain respectively.

Nigel Sweet, Leeds Golf Centre’s manager and creator of the event, said: “Despite not always having the best conditions, we’ve once again witnessed some spectacular golf at The Senior Masters, with high-spirited performances from all the players. Congratulations to David for his winning display.

“We’re proud to have brought this internationally renowned tournament to Yorkshire for a third consecutive year.”

The Captain’s Prize to the Ladies at Fairhaven was won by Gill Morris with a two-round score of 70+82=152, beating runner-up Karen McLeon by one shot (82+71=153). Carole Waddington had the best gross with 87+90=177.

The Men’s Centenary Vase was also contested over two rounds and was won by John McCombe with 71+73=144. Again it was closely-fought, with Kieran Hogarth and Simon Long just one shot back, both scoring 70+75= 145.

Members of Lytham Cricket & Sports Club held their 12th annual golf day on Friday at Lytham Green Drive Golf Club.

Sixty past and present members competed for the Keith Cartmell Trophy in glorious sunshine and the winning team were The Chippers comprising Jimmy Leach, Bernard Crosby, Guy McDonnell and Mike Greenwood.

The evening presentation buffet saw £2,666 raised for the Motor Neurone Disease, taking the total raised to £35,500 over the last 12 years.

Herons Reach have a two-point lead over Lancaster at the top of the Fylde Senior League after 6-0 wins for both teams against North Shore and Fairhaven respectively.

Third-place Lytham Green Drive slipped further behind the leading pair after a 4-2 defeat at Ashton and Lea, while bottom club Fleetwood held Knott End to a 3-3 draw.

The semi-final of the Bernard Butler resulted in a win for North Shore over Knott End.