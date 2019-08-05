Fylde coast cricket review: Wins for Blackpool, St Annes and Fleetwood in league and cup

The Fylde coast’s Northern Premier League clubs all had convincing victories batting second as Fleetwood maintained their title challenge with an eight-wicket success at Longridge.

The hosts were put in at Newsham Memorial Ground but were dismissed for just 107 in 41.5 overs.

Alex Ryder’s best return of the season, 6-47 from 16.5 overs, was also his third haul of five wickets or more, while Longridge needed a captain’s knock of 24 from Nick Wilkinson at number nine to take them into three figures.

Fleetwood needed only 31 overs to seal victory at 113-2, opener Rana Singh’s 50 (his third of the season) setting them on their way. However, top two Leyland and Garstang also won, meaning Mat Clark’s side remain 18 points off the pace with six to play.

Blackpool overtook hosts Netherfield courtesy of a six-wicket win which was never in doubt after the Cumbrians laboured for 43.2 overs for just 94.

Matt Grindley dismissed the top three on his way to 4-36 off 17 overs but the most striking return was Tomas King’s 3-12 from five. Bradley Earl made 30 but was one of only three home players to reach double figures.

Blackpool didn’t even need half of their allotted 50 overs to seal victory at 95-4, professional Ockert Erasmus speeding them along with 33 from 37 balls.

The win lifts Blackpool to fifth but has surely come too late to revive the title defence as they trail Leyland by 46 points.

Having won none of their first 13 matches, St Annes have taken maximum points from their last two completed games to climb out of the relegation zone.

They made it back-to-back successes at Vernon Road with a seven-wicket win over bottom club Barrow, who chose to bat and set a target of 166-7.

DT Hewathanthre led the way with eight boundaries in his 72 but Amar Ullah slowed the Cumbrians’ progress with his 3-32 off 12 overs.

St Annes reached their target at 167-3 with six overs to spare as pro Tim Smithies hit 12 fours in his unbeaten 88.

Other results: Chorley 80 lost to Leyland 81-2 by eight wickets, Fulwood and Broughton 159 beat Kendal 82 by 77 runs, Penrith 135 lost to Garstang 138-3 by seven wickets.

St Annes will host Blackpool in the quarter-finals of the Berry Beds 40-Over Cup on Sunday after both won their first-round matches.

St Annes defeated Penrith and the rain at Vernon Road to come through by 57 runs.

The hosts chose to bat and reached 212 -7 thanks to major contributions at the top of the order from captain Richard Staines (60), Mohamed Nadeem (41) and Tim Smithies (40).

Penrith were then restricted to 155 with 3.3 overs remaining as Nadeem completed a fine day with 4-14 from eight overs. Wicketkeeper Alister Craig scored 52.

Blackpool eased through with a six-wicket win at Barrow on Sunday. The hosts set a meagre target of 92 after being put in at Ernest Pass, where Josh Boyne took 3-20 from his six overs.

Blackpool needed just 21.2 overs to seal victory at 93-4, wicketkeeper Craig Brown unbeaten on 26 from 29 balls.

South Shore’s five-wicket win over second-placed Morecambe lifted them into the top half of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield and boosted the other premier division promotion chasers.

Shore are 28 points behind Morecambe but now only three behind fifth-placed Preston, who lost to Great Eccleston.

Premier Division results: Great Eccleston 188 (J McMillan 53, A Mahmood 5-40, S Sai 3-40) beat Preston 128 (N Ali 54, P Booth 4-52) by 60 runs, South Shore 110-5 (N Bolus 57no) beat Morecambe 107 (M Bolus 4-26) by seven wickets, Vernon Carus 219-7 beat Fylde 151 by 67 runs, Croston 249-8 beat New Longton 84 by 165 runs, Lancaster 79-7 beat Standish 78 by three wickets, Penwortham 206 beat Eccleston 177 by 29 runs.

Division 1A: Hoghton 107-6 (W Monks 39no, C Quinn 3-26) beat Norcross 106 (J Smith 39no, Z Mith 4-27, W Lavelle-Bowden 3-9, A Badat 3-19) by four wickets, Grimsargh 134 lost to Mawdesley 222-7 by 88 runs, Tarleton 136-8 lost to Torrisholme 146-5 by five wickets, Withnell Fold 113 beat Rufford 81 by 32 runs. Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods v Kirkham and Wesham cancelled.

Lytham are getting no closer to that first win of the season in the Liverpool Competition, losing by 136 runs at mid-table Wallasey.

The Wirral hosts chose to bat and declared at 198-9 after 59 overs, captain and opener Daniel Beaver holding the innings together with an 86 which included 14 boundaries. Alex Mason’s return of 6-89 from 25 overs was his season’s best.

But the ECB premier league’s bottom club then found Sumit Ruikar (8-32 off 12 overs) unplayable and only captain Ben Saunders (26) could reach double figures as Lytham slumped to 62 all out in 23 overs.